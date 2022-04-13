Bamboo, Sam Concepcion among performers at Miss Universe Philippines 2022 coronation night

OPM favorites Bamboo and Sam Concepcion are set to perform during the coronation night of Miss Universe Philippines 2022.

MUPH announced this in two separate social media posts.

On April 12, the organization posted about Bamboo’s performance in the pageant.

“Ready for more phenomenal icons, Universe?! Book your tickets now to catch Bamboo’s performance at the Miss Universe Philippines 2022 Finals!” the post reads.

On April 13, MUPH said that Sam is set to release and perform a new song for the pageant.

The award-winning singer released the single “Diwata” in October 2021 for the previous Miss Universe Philippines edition.

“Sam Concepcion is back to bring the Universe another hit song! Book your tickets now to catch his performance at the Miss Universe Philippines 2022 Finals!” the organization said.

Thirty-two delegates will vie for the elusive crown at the much-anticipated coronation night that will be held at the Mall of Asia Arena on April 30.

The winner will succeed Miss Universe Philippines 2021 Beatrice Luigi Gomez to represent the country in the 71st edition of Miss Universe pageant.

Fans can watch the event and cheer for their bets at the venue by booking their tickets via SM Tickets.

Meanwhile, Lazada Philippines formalized its exclusive partnership with the MUPH. The e-commerce site announced this on Facebook.

“We are thrilled to announce that Lazada is the official and exclusive e-commerce partner of the Miss Universe Philippines 2022 Competition,” the company said.

“Download the #LazadaPH app today and stay tuned for more #LazadaPHxMissUPH2022 updates!” it added.

Big names in the pageantry world were tapped to make the occasion exciting for fans.

Miss Universe queens Pia Wurtzbach (2015), Iris Mittenaere (2016), and Demi Leigh-Tebow (2017) were introduced as the new hosts of the night.

Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu is also set to make an appearance as one of the special guests of the pageant night.