Why Kevin Kwan considers Philippines among his favorite travel destinations

The best-selling author of “Crazy Rich Asians” Kevin Kwan has spoken. The Philippines is among his favorite travel destinations.

When asked what are the memorable places that he will recommend and the one of the best trips he ever took, Kwan responded “Philippines, first of all.”

Kwan, a globetrotter, was all praises for the Philippines.

“You know, it’s a country with so many amazing locations and cultures and flavors. And of course, the people are amazing,” he said during a panel discussion at the World Travel and Tourism Council Global Summit last week.

The novelist and executive producer said this is his fourth trip to the Philippines.

“It’s always a pleasure to be back,” Kwan said.

“It’s always surprising what happens. I never know what will happen when I visit in the Philippines but it’s always a grand adventure,” he added.

Kwan is in the country with “Crazy Rich Asians” producer Lawrence Bender who was among the panelists of the discussion titled “Through the Lens” at the WTTC Global Summit staged in Pasay City from April 20 to 22.

In his social media posts, Kwan shared snaps of his visit to Amanpulo and El Nido, Palawan with Bender and Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat among others.

Kwan lauded the overwater villas of El Nido Resorts in Miniloc and Lagen islands. He described his visit as a “return to paradise.”

This was not his first time traveling to Palawan, but Kwan said he feels blessed to have visited one of the country’s top tourist destinations again.

“Two weeks ago, I would never have imagined that I would be in the Philippines again. I’m feeling so blessed by the incredible welcome that everyone here has shown me, and for the chance to experience the beauty of Palawan once more. Carpe Diem!” the author wrote Wednesday.

During their panel discussion last week, Bender who is also the producer behind the films “Kill Bill,” “Pulp Fiction,” “Reservoir Dogs,” among others, bared that one of the reasons why they are here is because they want to make a movie in the Philippines.

“Kevin wrote the script, it’s like a love letter to the Philippines,” he said.

“We’re hoping that it happens here because we really want to come and shoot this movie here,” he also said.