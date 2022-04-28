Letterboxd clarifies Rufa Mae Quinto not part of Greta Gerwig’s ‘Barbie’ movie

Letterboxd issued a correction after noticing that the cast list of the 2023 movie “Barbie” was edited to include the name of Filipino actress-comedienne Rufa Mae Quinto.

The social networking service for film enthusiasts clarified on Twitter that the comedienne “is not in the cast.”

“Correction: Rufa Mae Quinto is not in the cast of Barbie. This has now been fixed. Our data is crowd-sourced via TMDb — occasionally there will be a few hiccups. Apologies for any confusion,” it said with a smiling-face-with halo emoji.

TMDb refers to The Movie Database, an online crowdsourced database for movie and television information.

Meanwhile, the correction was tweeted as a follow-up to its previous post showing a screengrab of the movie’s entry to the platform.

As of this writing, Rufa’s name is no longer on the cast list of the movie’s Letterboxd entry.

The platform on Wednesday shared a screengrab of the movie’s page which included details about its cast members.

Eagle-eyed Filipinos noticed Rufa’s name and expressed amazement while others tweeted their own quips.

Twitter user @stepisowild admitted that he was the one who inserted the comedienne’s name on the page. He also joked that Filipinos should use certain hashtags to make Rufa Mae’s movie appearance true.

“omg it’s my jail era for putting Rufa Mae Quinto here,” he wrote with a crying face emoji before.

The platform’s correction saddened the comedienne’s fans while others quipped that they consider her inclusion in the upcoming movie.

“What, pinasaya mo lang ako ng sandaling panahon. Kala ko pa naman Barbie meets Booba,” a Twitter user commented, referencing her famous 2001 comedy film.

Another online user shared a screengrab of the comedienne’s expression in a Filipino movie as a response to Letterboxd’s tweet.

Another Twitter user jested for the producers to actually cast her in the movie.

You should include her. Use this as her audition piece: pic.twitter.com/zT0c4W1WbZ — ricci 🌸 | #LeniKiko (@ricci_richy) April 28, 2022

“Just cast her?” another Filipino wrote with eye-rolling emojis.

Letterboxd is a platform for film enthusiasts where people can record the movies they have watched and share their opinions in a like-minded community. They can also rate it and list movies they wish to see.

“Barbie” is set to premiere in US theaters on July 2023. It stars Margot Robbie as the titular lead while Ryan Gosling will play Ken, her love interest.

The movie will also feature Will Ferrell, Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon, Alexandra Shipp and America Ferrera.

It is directed by Greta Gerwig, who has helmed movies such as the 2019 version of “Little Women,” “Lady Bird” and “Jackie.”

Its premise in Letterboxd reads: “A doll living in Barbieland is expelled for not being perfect enough and sets off on an adventure in the real world.”

