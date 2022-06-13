Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu gives tips for Pinay beauty queens

Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu shared tips for Filipina beauty queens who are embarking on their pageant journey.

Months after winning the Miss Universe crown, Harnaaz continues to inspire aspiring beauty queens, especially those competing in the pageant-loving Philippines. She has been gracing pageant events and coronation night.

In late April, Harnaaz visited Manila to attend the coronation of the Miss Universe Philippines 2022 which took place at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on April 30.

She then reunited with her batchmate, Miss Universe Philippines 2021 Beatrice Luigi Gomez. Gomez was among the top 5 finalists of their batch.

Bea and Harnaaz once again reunited virtually last June 8 during the virtual meet and greet organized by e-commerce platform Lazada.

Harnaaz then shared the things she learned from her Miss Universe journey where she bested more than 70 candidates from various countries and territories.

“The only tip I can give tip to them that I have personally learned when I was competing for Miss Universe is to take care of your mental health, to believe in yourself and trust the process… to work harder, much more harder, by changing your dreams into actions and making it happen,” Harnaaz told Filipina beauty queens during the virtual meet and greet.

“Go for it! This is your time to shine and just leave it all in God’s hands. You have worked hard and you will get the best results,” the Indian beauty added.

For the upcoming 71st edition of Miss Universe slated in December this year, Filipino-Italian beauty queen Celeste Cortesi will represent the Philippines.

Bea said she is hopeful that Filipinos would also support her successor, Celeste.

“Thank you for your support. I’m also looking forward [to] your support [for] Celeste Cortesi. I can’t wait for you to get to know her as well and support her in her miss u journey,” Bea also said during the Lazada x Miss Universe virtual meet and greet.