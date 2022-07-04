Francine Diaz, Seth Fedelin star in Ace Banzuelo’s ‘Muli’ music video

Former “Kadenang Ginto” stars Francine Diaz and Seth Fedelin reunited onscreen, but this time as young lovers in the official music video of singer-songwriter Ace Banzuelo’s “Muli.”

Francine and Seth, who started their acting careers having their own loveteams, now portray a romantic couple struggling to patch up their relationship.

The music video for “Muli” takes the emotional pain of breakups to an abstract level, with burning couches, dying lights and a smashed piano figuring in the middle of a grassy field. The singer behind the electronic ballad also makes a significant appearance, acting as “the inner emotions” of Seth.

“Everything was heavy on symbolism, but still reflects the intensity of the song,” said Jake Soriano, the director of the music video.

Jake has previously worked with both Francine and Seth in previous projects but said it was his first time to watch a nuanced performance from the up-and-coming loveteam.

Ace shared that he was originally starring in the music video alone but repeated calls from fans to collaborate with local actors found him reaching out to the FranSeth duo.

“Working with Seth and Francine was super fun, I’m proud that we were able to capture the vision of [the] song, and present it through the long-awaited video,” Ace said.

The song “Muli”, which was written and produced by Ace, infuses subtle electronic mixes with heart-gutting lyrics about the harsh realities of love.

Released in 2020, “Muli” has been the most-streamed OPM song on Spotify and Apple Music for more than a month now after it gained traction on TikTok. It is also one of the top-ranking songs on music charts, reaching the first spot in Apple Music’s Viral Hits and second rank in Spotify’s Top 50 Philippines.

A few hours after the July 3 premiere of the music video, “FRANSETHxACE MULI MV” landed on Twitter Philippines’ top trending list, with fans expressing their excitement about the team-up. The Twitter trend has racked up 74,800 tweets as of writing.

Some fans also shared the behind-the-scenes of the music video.

The music video is currently Top 3 on Trending for music on YouTube Philippines with 849,661 views in the last 21 hours.

Meanwhile, Diaz and Fedelin, both part of The Gold Squad, are also set to co-star in an upcoming teleserye for the first time without their former screen partners, Kyle Echarri and Andrea Brillantes, respectively.

