‘Feels good to be back’: BamBam hoping to hold solo concert in Philippines

After his successful fansign event in Cebu, BamBam, whose real name is Kunpimook Bhuwakul, headed to Ayala Malls Manila Bay, Parañaque City to meet his fans in the metro on Thursday, July 28, 2022.

But before the main event, the GOT7 member held a press conference to answer some questions from the media.

BamBam shared that he is currently working on another solo album and later bared his wish to hold a concert in the country.

“I’m really confident about my next album right now. I hope I can have a concert in the Philippines,” BamBam said.

The K-pop idol, however, did not reveal many details about the album except that it is not going to be a bright concept.

If given a chance, BamBam said he would love to collaborate with Filipino actor James Reid.

Before the media conference, he posted a photo on Twitter of himself and James along with Liza Soberano eating at a restaurant in Makati City.

The Thai artist was also comfortable sharing his “TMI” or “Too Much Information” for the day as he revealed that he had already gone to the restroom three times due to the sisig that he ate the other night.

When asked who among his co-members in GOT7 he turns to for music advice and opinions, BamBam jokingly said that he does not let his fellow members listen to his solo songs because they might steal his idea.

BamBam was also requested to give his advice to aspiring artists, he responded “be yourself” and “never give up.”

The K-pop idol thanked supporters for the warm reception before the press conference came to a close. He also promised to give them the best show on Friday.

“I feel really good to be back here. Tomorrow, we also have a show. I don’t know if you guys are going but I promise it’s gonna be the best show you guys [will] see this year.”

BamBam is set to perform along with his co-member Jackson and K-pop boy group TREASURE in the “2022 K-pop Masterz in Manila” concert that will be held Friday, July 29 at the SM Mall of Asia Arena, Pasay City.

