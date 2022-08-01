Blackpink excites fans with #BornPink announcement

After almost two years of hiatus, Blackpink is coming back!

In an announcement trailer titled “BORN PINK,” YG Entertainment revealed that Blackpink will pre-release a single this month while their album will be out in September.

The four-member girl group’s world tour begins in October.

The group’s fans, collectively called “Blinks,” cannot contain their excitement over the upcoming pre-release single, album, and world tour of the girl group.

“I do believe in miracles now! It’s finally going to happen! Wala pa akong ipon!,” a Twitter user said.

“The queens are really coming back 👑,” a Facebook fan account wrote.

Some of the group’s supporters expressed their enthusiasm through quips and memes.

i can finally post this pic.twitter.com/LGHc5xf6Oh — dawn (@ethrljnk) July 31, 2022

A Philippine-based fan club has also initiated a 30-day ipon challenge to save up for their idol’s album amid reports of the girl group’s comeback in early July.

TARA! IPON NA FILO-BLINKS! ALBUM IPONING 30 DAYS CHALLENGE:

1 Version: P24/day

2 Versions: P50/day

3 Versions: P70/day

4 Versions: P100/day Amounts are based from @BLACKPINK 's last album price. You can use the photos below for guide with your ipon. Let's do this BLINKS! pic.twitter.com/lcMAJj7nd8 — BLACKPINK PH 🇵🇭❤️‍🔥 (@BLACKPINK_PH) July 11, 2022

Meanwhile, other fans wish Blackpink would include the Philippines in their upcoming world tour.

Kasama Philippines sa Blackpink World Tour pic.twitter.com/jOkiYvb6ti — lex (@krystenparas) August 1, 2022

What if blackpink concert in the Philippines 🤔🤔 — 11:11 Kpop cart (@11_11KpopCart) August 1, 2022

As of writing, details and final dates for each project are yet to be announced by the entertainment agency.

In February 2019, Blackpink had its first concert in the country, which was held at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

The group’s last “comeback” was in October 2020, when they released “The Album” and its title track,” Lovesick Girls.”

Blackpink made its debut under YG Entertainment in August 2016.