Super Junior’s Choi Siwon to skip Manila concert after testing positive for COVID-19

Super Junior’s Choi Siwon will not attend the group’s concert in Manila on Saturday, August 6. after testing positive for COVID-19.

“We would like to ask for your understanding of the fact that Siwon will be unable to participate in the ‘SUPER JUNIOR World Tour – SUPER SHOW 9: ROAD in Manila’ performance scheduled for this week,” a statement from Super Junior reads.

The Korean idol is currently isolated and has suspended all his scheduled activities.

Super Junior just finished their concert in Bangkok, Thailand, which is part of their world tour that started in July.

Messages wishing for the idol’s recovery poured in online.

“Get well soon @siwonchoi, take your time and rest. You’ve been working overtime, and you need the best treatment. You’re not disappointing us in anything. We’ll still root for you! God Bless!” a fan wrote on Twitter.

“Can’t imagine the ss9 stages with even one member less. This is just so sad, but more than anything, I hope Siwon’s condition is on the mild side and that he recovers soon,” another said.

“Also hoping none of the members would feel bad about this. It’s nobody’s fault in particular,” the Twitter user added.

“This is what I feared the most. I hope Siwon will recover soon and all members, staff and ELF also will be healthy,” another one wrote.