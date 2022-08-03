Animal rescue org bestows certificate of donation to Carla Abellana

“More blessings and success in your career.”

An animal rescue organization recognized Kapuso actress Carla Abellana for giving donations to their cause last month.

Non-profit org Strays Worth Saving-SWS shared a certificate of donation bestowed to the actress, saying they are “in awe” of her “kindness and sympathetic heart for the less fortunate strays that experienced pain and sufferings.”

“SWS would like to thank Ms. Carla Abellana for the donations given to our rescues,” the org said on a Facebook post on July 27.

The post has earned 12,000 likes and reactions so far.

Carla describes herself as an “animal welfare advocate.”

Last year, she asked her followers to adopt strays from city pounds who are at risk of being euthanized if they are not taken or adopted.

The actress has also experienced fostering “aspsins” and “puspins” who need immediate medical care.

“Aspin” is a colloquial term for “asong Pinoy” while “puspin” refers to “pusang Pinoy.” Both refer to strays or street cats and dogs.

Carla has been involved in various causes for animal welfare and often speaks up about animal abuse on her social media accounts.