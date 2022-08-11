Did Sylvia Sanchez keep Maine Mendoza’s engagement ring for a year?

Did veteran actress Sylvia Sanchez keep Maine Mendoza‘s engagement ring for about a year?

This appeared to be what Arjo Atayde‘s mother hinted at in a video of her interview, uploaded by News5 correspondent MJ Marfori on social media.

“Sylvia Sanchez, isang taon tinago ang singsing ni Maine Mendoza,” the text on the interview video reads.

The actress said: “Taon na siya sinasabi sa’kin ni Arjo, taon na siya nagsasabi sa’kin at ng mga plano niya, so alam ko. Alam ko, pero ang mas mahirap, ‘yung itago mo ‘yung…”

Sylvia then held her fingers together in a vertical orientation as if seemingly holding something between them. The gesture is a bit similar to what is called a “finger purse” gesture.

Maine’s future mother-in-law emphasized this by moving her arms as well.

“Alam mo ‘yung, quiet ka na wala kang masabihan. Quiet ka na ‘yung sikreto na ‘yon, sa inyo lang. Ako, Arjo, Ria, Gela, alam mo ‘yun. Then sister, mga kapatid ni Maine, si Coleen, mga kapatid niya, alam mo ‘yon. ‘Yun lang ‘yung sa amin lang talaga,” she added.

Sylvia was present when Arjo got down on one knee to propose to Maine after four years of being in a relationship.

The matriarch warmly welcomed the “Eat Bulaga” star into their family, as seen through the former’s Instagram post she uploaded a day after the occasion.

“Finally!! Welcome to the family, Maine (heart emoji). Thank you for loving my son. Love you ‘Nak (kissing face emojis). I promise that I will take care and love you as my own Daughter (heart emoji),” Sylvia wrote in the caption before.

Ria Atayde previously called her brother “Mister Grand Gestures” in relation to the proposal.

Rumors of Maine and Arjo dating began in December 2018, when they co-starred in the movie “Jack Em Popoy: The Puliscredibles.”

The month after, the actor admitted that he and Maine are exclusively dating.

She famously tweeted “Arjo cutie” with a loudly crying face emoji in 2013, when she was still his teenage fan.