Jamie Miller sings ‘Here’s Your Perfect’ with 10-year-old Filipina

A video of a ten-year-old Filipina in the US having a duet with singer and songwriter Jamie Miller went viral.

In a video posted by Jamie on his Facebook page last September 2, he could be seen singing his track “Here’s Your Perfect” with Geraldine.

“This lil one came up to me in NYC outside my hotel and said, ‘Jamie, can I sing Here’s Your Perfect with you’…My heart is full,” Miller wrote.

The video has earned more than 5 million views and nearly 500 thousand Facebook reactions so far.

Geralynne Jimenez, the proud mother of Geraldine, posted snippets of the duet in a separate post.

“You know your daughter is gonna make it far when she starts singing with famous artists,” Geraldine’s mother, Geralynne Jimenez, she said.

Other Filipinos cheered Geraldine’s powerful voice.

“By watching it, I can easily say she is a Filipino,” an online user said.

“Such a beautiful voice amazing. Good job baby girl keep it up,” a Facebook user wrote.

“She’s a Filipina. Go go go girl…and the people at the back are smiling too…Jamie is so sweet,” another wrote with Philippine flag emojis.

“Awww. Jamie Miller! The best! Goosebump! Proud of this talented lil girl,” an social media user said.

This was not the first time Jamie sang “Here’s Your Perfect” with a Filipina. Last year, he and Morisette Amon also performed this track on a virtual stage for “ASAP Natin ‘To.”

The Voice UK 2017 third placer also previously praised Filipinos for their talent in singing.

“I would say one thing, I feel like everybody in the Philippines has an angel voice. I feel like they are the best singers in the world. It’s crazy,” he said in a virtual exclusive interview with The STAR.

