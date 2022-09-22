‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ star Park Eun Bin to hold fan meet in Manila

Our favorite attorney is coming to Manila!

“Extraordinary Attorney Woo” star Park Eun Bin is set to hold a fan meet at the SM North EDSA Skydome, Quezon City, on October 23, the actress’ talent management Namoo Actors confirmed.

“Following the passionate love of domestic fans, actress Park Eun-bin’s first Asian fan meeting tour will be held for overseas fans who have given a lot of reaction and interest,” Namoo Actors said.

“As this is the first meeting with her overseas fans, we are preparing to create a page of precious memories. We ask for your affectionate interest and support for the upcoming performances,” the agency continued.

Following her Manila event, Eun Bin will visit Bangkok, Singapore, and Tokyo in November to meet her fans in these countries.

The ticket selling details are yet to be announced as of writing.

Last September 3 and 4, the Korean actress held her first solo fan meeting titled, “Eun Bin Note: Empty Space,” at Sungshin Women’s University Green Campus Auditorium in Seoul, South Korea.

She is the lead star in The “Extraordinary Attorney Woo.” It follows the story of Woo Young Woo, portrayed by Park Eun-bin, a brilliant lawyer with autism.

The Korean series is confirmed to return for a second season sometime in 2024.

READ: ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ second season confirmed