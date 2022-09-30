Pia Wurtzbach on nostalgia trip as earliest photo shoots circulate on Twitter

Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach is on a nostalgia trip as she recalls her old photo shoots when she was still starting in the showbiz industry.

The former beauty queen on Thursday tagged a Twitter account posting old magazine covers and requested if it has a copy of her “very first ad.”

“It was for Avon teen colors. It’s usually the first ad on Candy and Seventeen. Close up of me holding a flower. You don’t have to post it. I just want to see it again, please,” Pia tweeted to @glossyarchive with several emojis.

The account responded by saying that it quote tweeted Pia with a scanned copy of the Avon ad.

“OMG, I literally just scanned it yesterday! Also, thank you for the follow!” it added, sharing the picture.

omg i literally just scanned it yesterday! also thank you for the follow 😭 https://t.co/SxYhcqv5uM pic.twitter.com/7256rNGWu4 — magasin archive (@glossyarchive) September 29, 2022

Pia thanked the account and said that she was just 11 years old during the photo shoot, which is her “very first.”

“Fell in love with modeling after that. I also bought a PlayStation with my talent fee from this ad,” she shared.

“Shot by the amazing Raymund Isaac. He is so missed,” Pia added.

User @glossyarchive also shared a copy of the former beauty queen’s Candy magazine cover shot for its May 2001 issue.

“I was also 11 [years] old here! I think I was the youngest cover girl ever… I also had a Meg cover that came out [in] the same month and year!” Pia shared in response to her Candy cover.

“LOL imagine the reaction of both magazines… syempre ‘di ko naman alam kailan nila ire-release ‘yung covers. Nagulat na lang ako,” she continued.

I was also 11 yrs old here! I think I was the youngest cover girl ever.. I also had a Meg cover that came out at the same month and year! LOL imagine the reaction of both magazines.. syempre di ko naman alam kelan nila irerelease yung covers. 🙈 Nagulat nalang ako. 😂 https://t.co/GZTYupRFfJ — Pia Wurtzbach | yourhighness.eth (@PiaWurtzbach) September 29, 2022

Candy had previously confirmed Pia was its youngest cover girl at 11 years old.

According to the magazine, she caught their eye “in an Avon ad.”

In the magazine interview, Pia shared that she is addicted to the internet and playing games on her PlayStation.

The actress-model-beauty queen also shared her sentiments when she appeared on GMA Network’s teen show “Click!” with Wendell Ramos, Wowie de Guzman and Cogie Domingo at the same age.

“At the start, I was very nervous. But as we did the taping, I got the hang of it and by the end of the shooting, I realized that I actually enjoyed it!” the magazine quoted Pia as saying in her interview before.