‘Fun cameo’: Heart Evangelista shares Netflix’s ‘Bling Empire’ filming experience

After months of anticipation, fans can now watch actress-socialite Heart Evangelista on Netflix‘s reality TV series, “Bling Empire.”

The Filipina had a cameo in the third season of the series that focuses on the lives of wealthy Asian Americans in Los Angeles.

Prior to that, “Bling Empire” star Kane Lim tagged Heart in an Instagram Story and teased Pinoys on the show’s return.

“Philippines, you asked for it, you got it!!! Guess who will be [in] Bling Empire S3. Tune in tonight!!!! @iamhearte LET’S GO,” he wrote, tagging her and adding emojis of Philippine flags and a kissing face.

Heart also announced the new season’s arrival on Twitter.

“Bling on Netflix in about 30ish minutes ?:) see you,” she wrote on Wednesday.

Heart additionally responded to another fan who noticed Kane’s Instagram post.

“Finally!! Heart Evangelista on Bling Empire Season 3 tonight! @heart021485,” the fan tweeted, sharing a screengrab of the post.

Heart replied by saying that she had a “fun cameo.”

“Thank you, Bling Empire, for the sweetest party 🙂 To Kane and Kelly, you are angels :),” she tweeted.

Heart has long been speculated to join the reality show.

In December 2021, she was spotted with Kane and Kelly Mi Li — also the producer of the series — when she went to the City of Angels.

When the second season of “Bling Empire” dropped last May, some Filipinos were disappointed that Heart was not part of the eight-episode arc.

A month after, Kane revealed that she had “[shot] some things” with them.

