ABS-CBN Films addresses sexual harassment allegations vs actor-singer Patrick Quiroz

Trigger Warning: Contains descriptions and references to alleged sexual assault

ABS-CBN Film Productions, Inc (API) on Wednesday countered former “Pinoy Big Brother: Otso” housemate Rhys Miguel Eugenio’s claims about its supposed inaction on the alleged sexual assault that occurred during the filming of “He’s Into Her.”

Actor-singer Patrick Quiroz trended on social media on Wednesday after two artists claimed his involvement in the alleged incidents.

A video of Rhys sharing the allegations has been circulating on different fan pages.

A showbiz news website claimed that it came from Rhys’ Instagram account.

The former PBB housemate alleged that Patrick dropped a comment with sexual innuendo to one of their female companions during a taping for “He’s Into Her” before.

Rhys also alleged that he confronted Patrick when the latter attempted to stop two female cast members from leaving a room.

“Lahat ng cast, ano, sumama sila sa isang room, bonding-bonding. Noong umalis na ‘yung dalawang girls, sabi ni Patrick, hinawakan ni Patrick sa wrist, dito mismo,” Rhys said, mimicking Patrick’s hand movement.

“Sabi ni Patrick, ganoon, sa mga girls. Noong ginawa niya ‘yan, tumayo ako. Sabi ko, parang, ‘You don’t wanna do this right now. If you’re holding them and they are trying to get out of the room. If I have to stand up and I have to question you, may problem na. So if I keep going pa, hindi ko na alam ‘yung mangyayari sa’yo,'” he added.

Rhys then alleged that during a locked-in taping, Patrick filled the former’s own bed with semen-filled tissues.

He also claimed that he woke up with Patrick touching and kissing him.

“…Kini-kiss kiss niya ako. Nagising ako, noong nagising ako, hinahabol-habol ko siya,” Rhys said.

He additionally claimed that Patrick “raped” the latter’s former love team partner and that the management did not do anything to address the issues about his former co-star.

Erghyll Jeric “EJ” Panganiban, who appeared in “He’s Into Her: The Movie Cut,” also alleged that Patrick attempted to kiss him when he was asleep during their locked-in taping.

“And after [nun], ‘di na ko nakatulog kahit may shoot kinabukasan. Yes, kaya mukhang puyat nung HIH. Wala talagang tulugan para bantayan ‘tong manyak na ‘to. Tama ka na, Patrick Quiroz,” EJ wrote on Facebook.

ABS-CBN Films said that it “immediately conducted an investigation upon receiving Rhys’ complaint in December 2020 and swiftly took appropriate action to protect the rights of everyone involved.”

“API takes these matters seriously. The safety, dignity, and privacy of our people are our utmost priority,” ABS-CBN Films said in a statement.