‘Miss Congeniality’: Lady Morgana’s message to queens of ‘Drag Race Philippines’ Season 1

Filipino drag queen Lady Morgana Perez expressed deep gratitude to fellow queens who chose her as Miss Congeniality in the recently concluded drag race competition.

The Miss Congeniality title was only introduced to the viewers at the grand finale of “Drag Race Philippines” Season 1 on October 12.

Lady Morgana was also clearly in disbelief when her name was called as the winner of this award.

She lost a lip sync battle against Brigiding in episode 5 “Miss Shutacca” of the television series, thus having to sashay away from the drag competition.

Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach, who was also a guest judge in that episode, returned to the show to bestow the crown and sash to the Davaoeña queen.

For her acceptance speech, Morgana thanked her fellow queens for choosing her to be the first-ever “Drag Race Philippines’ Miss Congeniality”.

Morgana now wears a crown alongside the country’s first Drag Race Superstar Precious Paula Nicole.

A day after the fateful event, in an Instagram post on October 13, she expressed again how grateful she was to her fellow drag sisters.

“Super grateful ako na hinirang ako na ‘Drag Race Philippines’ First Miss Congeniality’. Maraming Maraming Salamat po!! To all the Queens, salamaatt sa pag boto sa akin, sa staff production and all salaaamaatt po,” Morgana said.

“This is LADY MORGANA, your Mindanaoan Queen Drag Race Philippines First Miss Congeniality,” she added.

Morgana, who earned a reputation for her jovial and kind-hearted personality to the viewers, also cited an inspiring quote from American poet Edwin Arlington Robinson:

“Two kinds of gratitude: The sudden kind we feel for what we take; the larger kind we feel for what we give.”

Fans of the “Drag Race Philippines” also showered her with congratulatory remarks following her coronation moment last Wednesday night.

Congratulations to the first ever Drag Race Philippines’ Miss Congeniality! Lady Morgana, you deserve it. 💖 #DragRacePH pic.twitter.com/RHM686kdFo — hugeasmammoth.films (@hugeasmammoth_) October 12, 2022

In the last and final episode, Morgana and the rest of the contestants who were also previously eliminated returned to the show again as guests.

They also performed and strutted their best drag looks on the runway for the last time.

The top four vying to become the “Drag Race Superstar” in the country are Precious, Marina Summers, Eva Le Queen and Xilhouete.

Precious later won a tight, noteworthy lip sync battle with frontrunner Marina, thus hailing her as the winner.

