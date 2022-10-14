How an Emmy award-winning designer scored a seat at Gary V’s US concert

“Most adventures begin just by saying ‘yes’.”

Emmy award-winning designer Chris Do shared his encounter with “Mr. Pure Energy” of the Philippines and his wife and how he got invited to watch a concert that turned out to be “a real family affair.”

Chris said he was on his flight back to the United States after visiting Manila and Palawan on a trip arranged by his friend, Kia Alvarez-Abrera.

“On the return trip home, I decided to do some sketches. This caught the attention of the person sitting next to me. 20 minutes before the plane lands, I learn that [she] and her husband are flying to LA [Los Angeles] for their US tour,” he narrated on Facebook on Wednesday.

“She put me center stage, 2 rows back, for the best seat in the house. Gary lived up to his reputation and rocked the hall. He sang his heart out and the crowd roared. He danced, and spun around like a teenager in his prime (he’s 58, diabetic, had bypass surgery and is a cancer survivor). His signature moves elicited screams from the audience,” Chris added.

He also said he can “feel” the Filipino artist’s “genuine appreciation and humility” as a person.

Chris additionally shared that Gary Valenciano shared the stage with his fellow musician daughter, R&B singer Kiana Valenciano, and his “nephews and nieces.”

“It was so touching to see them sharing the stage and the audience loved every moment of it,” he recounted.

“Angeli was so generous and gracious in inviting me, and bringing me back stage. I hope this is the beginning of a new friendship. Who knows? All I can do is keep saying yes,” Chris said, referring to Angeli Valenciano, Gary’s wife.

He also accompanied his post with pictures of the Pinoy artist’s concert.

Gary is embarking on a US tour called “Gary V Reenergized” until October 23.

He has so far visited Seattle, Sacramento, Temecula and Los Angeles, where Chris was able to watch him.

The multi-awarded singer is also slated to visit Dallas, Anchorage and New York on October 15, 21, and 23, respectively.

Gary is known for his high-energy dance performances and musical numbers on stage, earning him the moniker “Mr. Pure Energy.”