‘They weren’t prepared’: Lea Salonga shares fans’ frustrations at streaming apps during BTS concert

Lea Salonga joined many fans who aired frustrations over streaming apps that crashed during BTS’ free concert last Saturday, October 15.

Called “BTS Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)”, it was BTS‘ first live performance in Busan, South Korea years amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

It was also the first time BTS members RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jin, V, Jimin, and Jungkook reunited with their fans since their announced hiatus last June.

The one-day concert was also special—it was held for free for all fans, collectively called ARMYs, around the world both at the Busan Asiad Main Stadium and through virtual streaming.

About 52,000 traveled to the South Korean city to watch their favorite group in person, according to reports.

A staggering 50 million more people viewed it for free through streaming platforms and on Korea’s JTBC television network.

It was broadcasted via platforms Weverse, Zepeto and Naver Now.

Amid the reported success, the free broadcasts were deemed a failure by many fans, including Lea.

In a Twitter thread on October 15, Lea expressed her dismay that she had to depend on video clips on social media for her concert experience.

“So much for Weverse and Naver. Clearly, they weren’t prepared to be slammed by that many simultaneous viewers from around the world,” Lea said.

“Looks like I’ll be depending on clips uploaded to social media for my concert experience. Hoping a full upload is forthcoming. Too mad to sleep,” she added.

The multi-awarded singer-actress later expressed admiration for BTS after she had calmed down from her ire at the situation.

“Now that I’ve calmed down and thought about it, it’s clear to me that BTS’s power and pull were grossly underestimated. Streaming was ready for 18M, not 50M. Goes to show just how strong our guys are. Not bad for seven ordinary boys from South Korea,” Lea said.

Several fans who were not able to see BTS in person also complained that the streaming apps had crashed barely minutes in when the concert started.

Other fans, meanwhile, said they shared the same sentiments with Lea.

“We all pretty much had the same feelings…. time to start looking for ways to make this happen though. The fandom isn’t getting any smaller or going anywhere,” one user said.

BTS’ Busan concert is part of South Korea’s all-out bid to host the World Expo 2030, a world exposition that will bring huge economic benefits to the hosting country.

Busan is up against several big cities for hosting. These are Moscow, Russia; Rome, Italy; Riyadh, Saudi Arabia; and Odesa, Ukraine.