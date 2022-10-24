Anne Curtis-Smith to headline 11.11 sale as new ambassador of Lazada Philippines

Anne Curtis-Smith was unveiled as the new ambassador of e-commerce platform Lazada Philippines, ahead of its 11.11 shopping festival.

Anne joins Lazada’s growing family of celebrity endorsers. They include Kathryn Bernardo, Bea Alonzo and Alden Richards.

Lazada’s regional ambassadors, meanwhile, include Hyun Bin, Lee Min Ho, and the group Seventeen.

The e-commerce platformintroduced Anne as the new ambassador for the 11.11 shopping festival on social media on October 24.

“PAK! Say hello to our newest Ka-Lazada, the one and only @annecurtissmith!” the announcement reads.

Anne will headline the brand’s campaign for the 11.11 shopping festival, touted as the biggest in Asia, from November 11 to 13.

She is set to reveal her favorite fashion and beauty finds from Lazada.

Part of the campaign will also highlight how the shopping site serves as a destination to purchase the lifestyle needs of their customers.

In a statement, Lazada Philippines CEO Carlos Barrera said that Anne’s commitment to her craft as a celebrity and her care for the Filipino community resonates with Lazada’s brand purpose to its consumers.

“Anne Curtis is an inspiration to many of us. With the energy that Anne brings to the Lazada family, we are inspired to unlock more value for Filipinos— as a platform for sellers and brands to reach their customers, and buyers to turn their passions into actions, and for our ecosystem to uplift more lives,” Barrera said.

In a separate post, Lazada invited its customers to join its biggest three-day sale this amid the holiday season through the hashtags #PakDasurv and #LazadaBiggestSale.

Treating yourself ngayong 11.11? #PakDasurv! Join @annecurtissmith this 11.11 #LazadaBiggestSale on NOV 11-13! Enjoy:

💙 Up to 90% Branded LazFlash Deals

💙 Fast & Free Shipping (₱0 Min. Spend, No Cap)

💙 Patong-patong na vouchers 🛒https://t.co/FcnZNgDlcS#AnneCurtisForLazada pic.twitter.com/yvlP7iNAxi — Lazada Philippines (@LazadaPH) October 24, 2022

Shoppers can expect free vouchers, big discounts from participating stores and other gimmicks for Lazada’s 11.11 campaign.

It has also been holding large virtual concerts that feature performances from big names in the entertainment industry as part of the festivities.

As of writing, the company has yet to announce more details about its plans for the 11.11 sale..

