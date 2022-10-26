‘Drag Race PH’s’ Minty Fresh, Lady Morgana among special guests at Hallyuween 2022

Two “Drag Race Philippines” Season 1 queens will join other musical acts at the first-ever Halloween party dedicated to K-pop fans in the Philippines.

Called “Hallyuween 2022,” Pulp Live and Happee Hour teamed up to present a massive convention where K-pop fans can dress up in costumes and watch their favorite artists perform.

The will be held on Oct. 29, 2022 at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

Pulp Live World first announced the event last September 5 through a haunting promotional video.

The lineup of musical acts comprises the following groups and solo artists:

CL

KARD

GAHO x KAVE

EPIK HIGH

BGYO

PENTAGON

DJ SODA

In an update on Tuesday, October 25, Pulp Live World announced that some drag queens will also be joining the party as special guests:

Minty Fresh

Lady Morgana

Lady Gagita

“MORE SPICE? MORE SASS? MORE SPOOKS? We and the Queens heard you!” the tweet reads.

MORE SPICE? MORE SASS? MORE SPOOKS? We and the Queens heard you! @minortiz, @itsladymorgana, and @ladygagitaofcl are joining in on the #HALLYUWEENPH2022 fun this October 29 at the @MOAArena. Don’t miss out! Get your tickets too via @smtickets branches & https://t.co/u3YVO3AFxc! pic.twitter.com/siWm4FIC8m — PULP Live World (@pulpliveworld) October 25, 2022

As of writing, tickets are still available via SM Ticket branches and smtickets.com.

Minty Fresh and Lady Morgana are two of the twelve contestants in the recently concluded Season 1 of “Drag Race Philippines,” the Philippine edition of “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”

Their drag sister Precious Paula Nicole was crowned as the first-ever Drag Race Superstar of the Philippines during the finale.

RELATED: Throwback: Highlights of Precious Paula Nicole’s ‘Drag Race Philippines’ journey

Fellow drag queen, Lady Gagita, meanwhile, is a well-known impersonator of Lady Gaga and Katy Perry in the country.

Aside from their performances, different Halloween activities and contests also await attendees of Hallyuween 2022 to complete their K-pop Halloween experience.

“Hallyuween” is a shortened term for “Hallyu” or the Korean wave and Halloween.

Based on the event’s website, activities and awards include fanclub booths, a haunted tunnel, a man and woman of the night awards, and a “freakshow” award.

“Hallyuween is also about unleashing Spirits! But in this case all Spirits that love KPOP and K-Culture! For one fabulous evening, KPOP fans can dance the night away and party with some of the best and celebrated artists from the wonderful wild world of KPOP!” the website reads.

“So get ready to unleash your K-Spirits! We will run wild on October 29, 2022 and let our K-souls fly!” it added.