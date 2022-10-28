Vintage SUV of Khalil Ramos’ grandpa stolen in Novaliches

Celebrity couple Khalil Ramos and Gabby Garcia alerted the public about a “stolen” vintage sports utility vehicle last seen in Novaliches, Quezon City early Thursday.

The car initially belonged to the actor’s late grandfather.

According to the Land Transportation Office, it is a gray 1995 Mitsubishi Montero.

Khalil in his post described the SUV as a silver-and-green 1996 Mitsubishi Montero with the plate number MTR 168.

It has a roof rail, awning tent and offroad tires.

The actor said it was last seen at Greenfields 1 Subdivision Gate 2, Novaliches, Quezon City at 4:36 a.m.

He made the post on October 27.

Those who have any leads or information about the stolen SUV can text this number: 0966 348 5863.

Gabbi also shared the post on her Instagram Stories.

According to Khalil’s old Instagram post, his father “took over the preservation and maintenance” of the SUV after the actor’s grandfather died.

The actor and his dad also sought the help of auto shops to transform it “into a classic overland rig” before.

“My Dad and I’s new project!” Khalil wrote before.

Khalil is a car enthusiast, with a particular fondness for vintage or retro cars.

Last July, he gave fans a peek at his 1965 Ford Mustang.