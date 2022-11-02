‘Nothing intentional’: Martin Del Rosario apologizes for Jeffrey Dahmer Halloween costume

Actor Martin Del Rosario penned an apology letter after drawing flak for dressing up as real-life serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer.

Dahmer is convicted of the murder of multiple men, mostly black and gay, between 1978 and 1991. His name recently earned online buzz after Netflix released a series following the crimes of the serial killer.

READ: ‘They’re making money off tragedy’: Netflix’s ‘Dahmer’ series shows the dangers of fictionalizing real horrors

Some online users said dressing up like a serial killer is insensitive, especially toward Dahmer’s victims.

Following the public backlash, the actor deleted his Instagram photo showing him wearing the Dahmer costume.

“I sincerely apologize if I offended some of you with my Halloween costume. I did not intend to create buzz for my personal gain nor exude that attitude of indifference towards the victims of the character I wore,” the actor wrote on his Instagram story on Tuesday, November 1.

“My intention was to celebrate Halloween in a simple costume during an intimate party with family. If I have hurt anybody or have become insensitive, I sincerely apologize. Please trust that it was nothing intentional. It was just for the spirit of Halloween,” he continued.

The Netflix series “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” was also criticized for glorifying criminals and the trauma it may cause to the victims and their families.

RELATED: Netflix thriller series ‘Dahmer’ stars two Filipino-American actors