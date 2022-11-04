‘Nasa Iyo ang Panalo’: Francine Diaz, SB19 Justin, Queenay, Pinoy celebs who inspire

Online Filipinos were inspired by the success stories of various personalities featured in the “Nasa Iyo ang Panalo” campaign of a supermarket retail chain.

Among the faces of Puregold’s campaign are the following:

Francine Diaz

Actress Francine Diaz became a breadwinner and made a mark in the industry at a young age.

“May mga iniyakan, pero mas marami akong nilabanan. Ang pagpursigi ko, walang cut, dahil alam kong nasa akin ang panalo,” Francine said.

Her words and story have inspired a lot of her fans.

“So proud of you, chin! Habang tuloy kang nagsisikap maabot pangarap mo, andito din kami na patuloy na susuportahan ka sa karera mo,” an online user said.

“So proud of you, Chin. You are truly an inspiration to the youth. Continue to inspire people,” a YouTube user said.

“Love the message of this! Based on the lifestory of Francine, this fits her,” a social media user wrote.

“I’m so proud of this girl. Ang layo na ng narating nya pero humble pa rin. A good role model to the youth and to a lot of people. Soar high, Francine! We’re always here to support and love you unconditionally. WE ARE PROUD OF YOU, OUR GOLDEN GIRL. A ‘PURE GOLD’ indeed!” a YouTube user said.

Justin de Dios

Justin de Dios, sub-vocalist and creative lead of Filipino boy group SB19, also captured Pinoys’ hearts as he shared how he struggled before rising to stardom.

“May panahong walang gustong makinig sa’kin; mga panahong gusto ko nang sumuko. Pero hindi ako nagpatalo,” Justin said a the video.

“May mga taong di nakinig sayo pero mas pinili mong ipagpatuloy ang iyong pangarap proud of bujah that you. Never gave up ur dreams , for us A’TIN you’re one of our inspiration to fullfill our dreams. Thank you for your life and thank you for your ditermination…we gonna go up,” a social media user said.

“So proud of you Justin. Pinatunayan mong hindi ka lang visual or a maknae (youngest member of a group). Pinakita mo kung ano ang kaya mong gawin. Kung ano ka bilang artist. Thank you at salamat din ninang Puregold,” a YouTube user said.

“Dating PUREBOY ngayon ay PUREGOLD na. Isa ka talagang ginto aming bunso! So proud of what you’ve become. We love you Direk Jah <3 You deserve all the blessings and recognition that you are receiving,” an online user wrote.

Queenay Mercado

“Isang maliit na boses mula sa malayo…ipinagmalaki ko at ipinarating sa buong bansa, at sa ibang parte ng mundo,” Queenay said.

The Batanguena’s fans also expressed their support for the content creator and thanked her for inspiring them.

“Sobrang ganda ng kuwento mo Bespren..Sobrang nakakainspire at nakakaiyakSaksi ako sa mga pinagdaanan mo kahit sa mga bashers na gusto kang pabagsakin,” a YouTube user said.

“Praise GOD di sila nagtagumpay at magtatagumpay kasi napakabuti ng puso mo..PANALO KA SA AMING LAHAT..PANALONG PANALO..MAHAL NA MAHAL KA NAMIN..WE WILL SUPPORT YOU #HANGGANG SA DULO..MORE AND MORE ACHIEVEMENTS TO COME BESPREN,” she continued.

“Sa dami ng pinagdaanan mo,ninyo ni Ate Lyn. Deserve na deserve mo lahat ng blessings na natatanggap mo Proud na proud kami sa nararating mo love you Queen!” a social media user said.

EJ Obiena

World’s no. 3 pole vaulter EJ Obiena was also part of the campaign.

“Sugod lang hanggang tuktok, dahil kahit anong mangyari, alam kong nasa akin ang panalo,” EJ said.

Luis Manzano and Jessy Mendiola

Also featured in the campaign is celebrity couple Luis Manzano and Jessy Mendiola.

“Hindi mo kailangang maging mag-isa. May kasama kang sasalubong sa kahit anong ibigay ng tadhana,” the couple said.

Last August, the couple announced they were expecting their first child in a vlog.

