How Heart Evangelista reacted as she sits beside GOT7’s Yugyeom

Kpop fans found the reaction of Heart Evangelista relatable as she sat beside GOT7’s Yugyeom during the Onitsuka Tiger show at Milan Fashion Week.

“Kunwari lang ako walang pake pero nastre-stress ako [tingnan mo] yung katabi ko (referring to Yugyeom). Para sa inyo ‘to,” Heart said in a vlog.



Her interaction with the Kpop idol drew various reactions online.

“Yugyeom on Heart Evangelista’s vlog sjsksk sino ba hindi ma stress Mes Hart sa ganyan ka gwapo,” a Twitter user said.

“I can’t believe I will ever be feeling what THE Heart Evangelista feels,” a social media user said.

“SHE’S JUST LIKE MEEEEEE tan***a ang pogi mo Yugyeom,” an online user said.

“Hahaha yung nag-Tagalog na sya hahaha. Kala ko sa pics noon, wala syang pakialam eh,” a Twitter user said referring to the photo of Heart with the South Korean star.

A Twitter user also said that actress-socialite is a “mood.”

Some fans, especially ahgase, the fandom name of GOT7, cannot help but feel envious of Heart.

“Bukod kang pinagpala sa babaeng lahat,” a Twitter user said.

“SANA ALL NA LANG MES HEARTTT HAHAHAHAHAHSHSHS,” a social media user said.

“YES, I ASPIRE TO BE HER,” an online user wrote.

Online users also praised Heart for keeping herself calm and classy despite being “stressed.”

“Heart Evangelista on another level of kalma,” a Twitter user said.

“TAMA BEHAVIOR,” a social media user said.

Fans also appreciated Heart for sharing a video of her with Yugyeom.

“‘Para sa inyo’ daw thank you for blessing us with Yugyeom footage Mes Hart,” a Twitter user wrote.

“Salamat sa basbas mes hart HAHAHAHA,” a social media user said.

Heart recently made headlines after being spotted in the trailer of the international rom-com film “The Wedding Hustler” and after her appearance in the third season of “Bling Empire.”

