‘Teh, produce mo ‘yung anak’: Ogie Diaz challenges AlDub fan claiming tandem has child

Talent handler Ogie Diaz quipped of giving a die-hard AlDub fan reward money if she is able to produce the alleged child of Alden Richards and Maine Mendoza.

The comedian, who previously interviewed Maine, responded to a fan who insistently claimed in a video that Alden and Maine are “married.”

“Teh, produce mo ‘yung anak, tapos, bigyan kita ng 100k (100,000). Pag napatunayan mong may apo na rin ang Aldub, 150k (150,000),” Ogie tweeted.

Teh, produce mo yung anak, tapos, bigyan kita ng 100k. Pag napatunayan mong may apo na rin ang Aldub, 150k. https://t.co/1Bwf64S4XZ — ogie diaz (@ogiediaz) November 13, 2022

The fan in the video also claimed that they were able to spot a supposed child’s toy and a “sippy” cup in Alden’s gaming room.

According to the fan, this was supposed proof that he has a child with Maine.

“Katotohanan, may anak na. Ayan na po, nahuli na mayroon siyang laruang pangbata,” the fan claimed.

She also alleged that Alden has not denied having a child, claiming that he only smiles whenever the topic is brought up.

However, Alden denied this allegation in 2017. This interview can be viewed on a video report of “24 Oras.”

“Clear of my conscience: Wala po akong anak,” Alden said in response to the claims.

Richard Faulkerson, the father of the actor, also tweeted in 2019 that his son does not have a spouse or a child.

Buzz about the AlDub tandem entered mainstream consciousness anew after Maine recently expressed her frustrations over some “delusional” fans who kept on believing she and Alden are married and have a child.

According to the actress, she intended her interview with Ogie to clear the air once and for all.

“So ayon, ‘yung hindi ko rin ma-tolerate. I tried calling them out couple of times already. Pero ayaw po rin nilang maniwala,” Maine said to him.

The AlDub tandem went their separate ways in mid-2018.

The following year, Maine went public with her relationship with actor-turned-politician Rep. Arjo Atayde (Quezon City, First District). They got engaged in July this year.

