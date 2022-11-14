Vicki Belo, Alex Gonzaga claim Heart Evangelista snubbed them during Milan Fashion Week

Actress-socialite Heart Evangelista allegedly ignored Vicki Belo and Alex Gonzaga during the Milan Fashion Week.

This was revealed by Vicki and Alex in a vlog posted on Friday, November 11.

In the vlog, the celebrity doctor asked Alex how she felt when Vicki asked her to join her in the fashion event.

Alex replied that she felt honored after being invited by Vicki.

The TV personality-vlogger also brought up Heart’s name in the vlog by noting how the actress, alongside Vicki and Liz Uy, made Filipinos appreciate fashion.

That’s when the celeb doctor bared how they were ignored by Heart during the Milan fashion show.

“Pero hindi tayo pinansin ni Heart [sa fashion show]. Hoy Heart!,” Belo said in jest.

“Oy ano ‘to mars [Heart]? Sa Manila magkakaibigan tayo. Mars, nanood ako ng ‘Luna Mystika,’ mars,” Alex quipped, referring to Heart’s old TV series.

“Mars [Heart] we’re on the same fashion show hindi ka man lang na-hi. ‘Di ba nandoon kami sa Gucci, front row din tayo ‘di ba [Alex],” Belo added.

In 2019, Alex and Heart collaborated for a vlog on YouTube where Alex explored the office of Senator Chiz Escudero, Heart’s husband.

In the same vlog, Alex said she and Heart has been close for a long time.

They worked together for the ABS-CBN teleserye “Pangarap na Bituin” in 2007, Alex said.

Meanwhile, Heart recently earned online buzz when she shared a vlog showing her sitting beside GOT7’s Yugyeom during the Onitsuka Tiger show at Milan Fashion Week.

