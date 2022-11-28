‘Pinoy pride!’ Heart Evangelista cheers Atasha Muhlach for representing PH in Paris ball

Actress-socialite Heart Evangelista lauded Atasha Muhlach for representing the Philippines in the return of the prestigious Paris debutant ball after a two-year pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The fashion icon, a regular in the City of Love, shared pictures of Atasha’s parents, former beauty queen Charlene Gonzalez and actor Aga Muhlach in the Le Bal des Débutantes or Le Bal in Shangri-La Paris.

Tatler Philippines editor Anton San Diego also attended the event.

“Pinoy pride at the Le Bal des Debutantes 2022 (Philippine flag emoji) So proud of this young woman for representing the country tonight @atashamuhlach_ (heart hands emoji),” Heart said on Instagram on Sunday.

“Lovely seeing @antonsd and congratulations to the proud parents @itsmecharleneg @agamuhlach31,” she added, tagging their accounts.

The Le Bal, considered the world’s most prestigious debutant ball, is an invitation-only event for young women where they can make a high society debut in haute couture and high jewelry.

Debutantes selected for the ball often have a “certain profile” and are scouted years in advance.

“Usually they’re good students, they’re hardworking and they’re interested in charity,” Le Ball founder Ophélie Renouard said before.

Some of those who have attended the high fashion event are daughters of royalty, Hollywood icons, tycoons and business moguls.

Previous Pinays who got invites were Paloma Urquijo Zobel de Ayala, Natalia Zobel, Monica Urquijo Zobel, Emily Madrigal, Dominique Cojuangco, Monica Concepcion, Kayla Uytengsu and Rocio Zobel.