Joji, Kehlani to headline Cebu arts and music festival

A music and arts festival will be making a comeback this year and will be headlined by international stars.

After a two-year hiatus, the PLUS63 Festival is set to return on Feb. 18, 2023.

The arts and music festival will be held at the SM Seaside Complex in Cebu.

World-class acts singer-producer-rapper-comedian Joji and R&B siren Kehlani will headline the festival.

Joji, known for his single “Glimpse of Us,” boasts over 5 billion streams to date, making him one of the most widely streamed artists of the digital era of music.

On the other hand, Kehlani, who is currently on a world tour promoting her latest album “Blue Water Road,” will be capping off her tour at the PLUS63 Festival.

The young star made her name in the music industry after collaborating with artists Justin Bieber, Zedd, Calvin Harris, Post Malone, Cardi B, Charlie Puth, and Ty Dolla $ign. She currently has two Grammy nominations and a multiplatinum title under her belt.

The international stars will be joined by Davao’s rising electropop star Paul Pablo, Cebu-based pop-rock bands The Sundown and Sansette as well as Cebu’s crowd favorite DJ Short.

Those interested to watch these acts perform may get their tickets via www.PLUS63Festival.com starting at 11 a.m., Saturday, December 10. VVIP tables may also be availed by reaching out to [email protected]

PLUS63 Festival is named after the Philippines’ country code (+63).

Previously, the arts and music festival was headlined by world-famous acts like Steve Angello, Steve Aoki, Showtek, Kid Ink, Dada Life, and LANY. —Rosette Adel