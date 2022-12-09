‘One of the greatest singers’: Tributes pour in for ‘Pilipinas Got Talent’ star Jovit Baldivino

Several personalities and fans mourned the death of “Pilipinas Got Talent” Season 1 champion Jovit Baldivino.

On Friday, December 9, the 29-year-old singer passed away after being in comatose for five days.

CT scan showed a blood clot in the brain, which is a sign of an aneurysm.

Following the news about Jovit’s death, some personalities turned to social media to remember the singer.

On Facebook, Singer Marcelito Pomoy penned a letter to his friend, Jovit.

“Sobrang sakit mawalan ng isang kaibigan.. ikaw yong taong unang sumuporta sa laban ko sa PGT.. pahinga ka na… no more pain parekoy…isa kang tunay na kaibigan…hinding hindi kita malilimutan,” the singer wrote.

He also shared their plans to raise funds for Jovit through a concert for a cause.

Marcelito also initiated a fundraiser for Jovit’s bereaved family.

Actress Kiray Celis, meanwhile, expressed her disbelief over Jovit’s passing. She remembered their friendship.

“Jovit…. totoo ba to? Ang saya saya pa natin dito.. hindi ka lang naging mabuting kaibigan samin. Para ka na naming kapatid eh mamimiss ka namin. At mahal na mahal ka namin!” she wrote.

Jovit’s name trended also trended on Twitter Philippines and Facebook as fans also pay tribute to the singer.

“Omg…Rest in Peace Jovit…you are so young to leave us…we miss you singing with your golden voice… you are 1 of my favorite during your time at Pilipinas Got [Talent]…Condolence to the whole family,” a social media user said.

“We really don’t know how long we have on this earth, so never hold back on expressing love to those special to you. Like not to be morbid, but every moment counts. Life is too short and unpredictable to let pride withhold communication and connection,” a Facebook user wrote.

“My idol since nakita ko to sa TV [and] one of my favorite male singers. Rest in peace now,” content creator LC’s Music WOrld wrote.

“Rest in peace Sir Jovit Baldivino, one of the greatest singers that the Philippines had,” an online user said.

“Farewell to you Jovit Baldivino and thank you. You are one of the inspirational singers of your countrymen. May your soul R.I.P.,” a Twitter user said.

Jovit’s last TV appearance was in an episode of “Family Feud” aired last November 28.

