‘I’m deeply sorry’: Swedish DJ Alesso apologizes after no-show at weekend’s concert

“Manila, due to circumstances that were out of my control, I’m deeply sorry that my show was canceled.”

Swedish DJ Alesso expressed this via his Instagram Stories after concert-goers reported that he did not show up at the venue last Saturday, December 17.

He was supposed to headline a concert called “ALESSO featuring Acraze” at the SMDC Festival Grounds in Parañaque City last Saturday.

This was also supposed to be his comeback in the Philippines after six years.

Other Filipino and foreign musical acts were also set to perform with him at that event.

Before the concert, organizer Ovation Productions released a schedule of the performers where the first artist will go on stage at 6:30 p.m. Alesso will be the last to perform at 12 a.m.

By 5 p.m., however, the organizer issued an update that the doors to the venue will open at 7 p.m. “due to inclement weather.”

Alesso’s fans later reported that their favorite artist never showed up.

On December 18, Alesso posted a short message to fans via his Instagram Stories.

“Me and my team are doing our best to make this up to you. I’m so sorry for this,” he added with a broken heart emoji.

Alesso is mostly popular for the music he produced featuring other artists.

These include “Heroes” featuring Tove Lo in 2015, “Let Me Go” featuring Hailee Steinfeld and Florida Georgia Line, and Watt in 2017, and “Words” featuring Zara Larsson in 2022.

Alesso’s fans were saddened that they were not able to see him perform live on that night.

“We’re from Mindanao, flew here because of this event, because of Alesso and PATTY TIU. Sila talagang dalawa wala eh Badtrip,” a Facebook user said.

Some of them expressed dismay at the Western producer after Alesso posted an Instagram video of his previous show at around the same time as his scheduled show in Manila.

“You disappoint us here in MANILA,” an Instagram user said with a crying emoji.

“You were supposed to be in Manila YESTERDAY for a PAID CONCERT,” another Instagram user commented.

Other fans managed to take a screenshot of the organizer’s supposed advisory that the show has been canceled prior to it being taken down.

They shared the screenshot in the comments section of Ovation’s post.

Part of the post reads:

“Due to unforeseen circumstances, Alesso will not be performing tonight at the SMDC Festival Grounds. The scheduled Alesso performance for tonight will be rescheduled as soon as possible.”

As of writing, Ovation Productions has yet to respond to Interaksyon’s request for comment.