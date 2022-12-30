‘Revisit, restudy, relearn’: Toni Gonzaga’s decision to go back to school welcomed

A celebrity’s comment on going back to school and hinting at taking up law was welcomed by a portion of the local online community.

Actress-host Toni Gonzaga bared that her Metro Manila Film Festival 2022 movie, “My Teacher,” inspired her to go back to academics.

She played the lead role of Emma, a former overseas Filipino worker who returns to her hometown to accept a teaching job at a local public high school.

Toni said she has already scouted for potential colleges or universities where she can enroll in the coming 2023.

Given the time and chance, she also wants to take up law, saying that she has been reading books lent to her by a lawyer friend of her husband, director Paul Soriano.

Paul is also the Presidential Adviser on Creative Communications.

“Nagugustuhan ko,” Toni said to The Philippine STAR, referring to the books lent to her.

“Parang ang sarap mag-aral ng batas. Ang galing kasi ng mga friends ni Paul na lawyers (that) when they talk to me, may foundation ng law mga sinasabi nila,” she added.

“‘No, you can’t do that because according to the law…’ Tapos ako, ah ganoon pala, you can’t sue them because base on the law, ganyan-ganyan… Ang galing pag-alam mo talaga [‘yung] batas,” the actress said.

She also acknowledged that schoolwork would require dedication.

“Next year, that’s my dream… babalik ako sa school,” Toni said.

“‘Yun ang nakita ko sa sarili ko. ‘Yan ang target ko this 2023 — mag-aral dahil sa pelikulang ito. I want to go back to school because when we were doing this film, nag-re-research ka at nakikita mo na it’s really possible and ang daming bumabalik sa school,” she added.

Her decision earned mixed reactions from the public, with some commenting she might be having a hard time in law school.

Others were more supportive, welcoming her thoughts to enter a new path different from her usual circle — the entertainment industry.

“I teach in several law schools. I will welcome her [to] my class,” a Pinoy from Reddit wrote in response to Toni’s hints to take up law.

“Our common experience of justice, history, and the philosophies that undergird our institutions and ways of life should never be left to the exclusive realm of the few. What she does with the knowledge she gains through dedicated study is up to her,” the Redditor added.

“That’s good. Hopefully, you’ll learn the basics of good judgment and integrity,” a Filipino from Facebook said.

“Perfect decision, go back to school so that you will learn [and] know the TRUE history,” another Facebook user wrote with emojis of a smiling face and folded hands.

“That’s a good decision, Ms. [Toni]. Go back to school and revisit, restudy and relearn the history of the Philippines, ‘yung totoonng pangyayari para maging kapanipaniwala at may power. God bless,” commented a different Pinoy.

“That’s a good decision so that you will learn the history of the Philippines. So that you will value those people who are victims of Martial Law,” another Facebook user wrote.

Television host Bianca Gonzalez, who is Toni’s friend, bared in a previous interview that the latter got “waitlisted for the fine arts program at UP Diliman.”

Bianca said that Toni decided to enroll in a communications course at Dominican College instead after the latter’s father, former Taytay vice mayor Bonoy Gonzaga, said that Toni couldn’t juggle being an actress and a student.

“‘Di ka pwede mag-juggle ng pag-aartista, UP ‘yan,” he was quoted sa saying.

Dominican College, according to Bianca, is right beside the “Eat Bulaga” studio. At that time, Toni was co-hosting the longest-running noontime show.

Toni eventually changed her major to AB English when she transferred to the Asian Institute of Distance Education.

She later switched to the University of the Philippines Open University, where she would take up multi-media arts.

Toni, whose name has become synonymous with “Pinoy Big Brother” after hosting it for 16 years, left the reality show a day after appearing at the proclamation rally of UniTeam candidates, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr and Vice President Sara Duterte, last February.

