‘Scarlet Heart Ryeo feels’: South Korean rapper Loco wowed by Pinoys singing ‘Say Yes’

South Korean rapper Loco was surprised by the Filipino crowd as they heartfully sing his and Punch’s song “Say Yes.”

During the [FOLLOW THE MOVEMENT] WORLD TOUR in Manila on Sunday, January 15, Loco said that he learned that his song is popular in the Philippines.

He then asked the music technician to play the song briefly.

The crowd immediately got wild and articulately sang the song, which was written mostly in the Korean language.

Loco’s face brightens up after he witnessed the crowd singing and waving their hands.

After briefly playing the song, the artist said that he will practice for a while and return to the stage to perform “Say Yes.”

When he returned to the stage, the K-pop star had a duet with the Manila crowd.

After the concert, Loco also reposted a video of the Filipino crowd jamming to his song.

“Say Yes” is one of the official soundtracks of the hit 2016 drama “Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo.“

The drama’s cast includes IU, Lee Joon-gi, Nam Joo-hyuk, Kang Ha-neul, Hong Jong-Hyun, Nam Joo-Hyuk, EXO‘s Byun Beakhyun, Ji Soo, and Yoon Sun Woo, among others.

Aside from Loco, other K-pop hip-hop artists such as Simon Dominic, Gray, Leehi, Yugyeom, and Woo performed at the New Frontier Theater.