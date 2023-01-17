Spotted: Dolly de Leon hanging out with acclaimed foreign actors in award shows

Pictures of veteran Filipina actress Dolly de Leon with other Hollywood heavyweights circulated on social media as she attended different award shows in the United States.

The actress has so far attended the 80th Golden Globe Awards, the 2022 Los Angeles Film Critics Association Awards and the 2023 British Academy Film Awards’ (BAFTA) Tea Party.

All of these were for Dolly’s recognition of her breakthrough performance in the Cannes-winning dark comedy film “Triangle of Sadness” directed by Swedish filmmaker Ruben Östlund.

The Filipina played the role of Abigail, an initially mild-mannered toilet manager who becomes a survivalist as she leads a group of privileged cruise ship passengers when they get shipwrecked on a desert island.

For her performance, Dolly was nominated at the Golden Globes as Best Supporting Actress for Motion Picture. She was bested by Angela Bassett of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

The Filipina was also longlisted at the BAFTAs for Best Supporting Actress. The BAFTAs is Britain’s equivalent of Hollywood’s Academy Awards.

The final nominations will be revealed on January 19, but it has already held its exclusive BAFTA Tea Party which gathers nominees, members and guests for a celebration of the industry’s best talents.

In addition, Dolly also bagged the Best Supporting Performance Award at the LA Film Critics Association Awards which honors “on- and off-screen excellence.”

The organization is made up of Los Angeles-based professional film critics from both print and digital news media.

The Filipina also attended its awards show where she famously had a picture with the winner of its Best Lead Performance Award, Australian-American actor Cate Blanchett.

This was posted by NEON, an American independent film production company, which referenced their roles in the movies they had starred in.

“The Captain and the Conductor,” it said on a tweet.

“Captain” refers to Dolly’s character while “Conductor” refers to Cate’s starring role as composer and conductor in the psychological drama “Tár.”

The Captain and the Conductor. pic.twitter.com/whd8c5SdMM — NEON (@neonrated) January 15, 2023

NEON also shared a photo of Dolly with Vietnamese-American actor Ke Huy Quan who similarly won the Best Supporting Performance Award at the LA Film Critics Association Awards.

He was recognized for his performance in the gender-bending film “Everything Everywhere All At Once” as Waymond Wang, the husband of Michelle Yeoh‘s character.

“Dolly De Leon. Ke Huy Quan. Winners. Iconic,” NEON said in its tweet.

Dolly De Leon. Ke Huy Quan. Winners. Iconic. pic.twitter.com/YUAcGK1qHO — NEON (@neonrated) January 15, 2023

Erik Anderson, a member of the Hollywood Critics Association, also shared a picture of Dolly with “Everything Everywhere All At Once” stars Michelle and Stephanie Hsu and Li Jun Li of “Babylon” during the Golden Globes.

“Took me a second,” he tweeted with a face-covering-eyes emoji.

Took me a second 🫣 pic.twitter.com/kGpbwF7WYG — Erik Anderson (@awards_watch) January 16, 2023

Talent manager Ferdy Lapuz likewise shared a photo of Dolly with American actress Danielle Deadwyler during the BAFTA Tea Party.

Danielle is longlisted for BAFTA’s Best Leading Actress Award in the biographical drama “Till.”

Apart from her mentioned accolades, Dolly also won the Breakthrough Performance Award at the 2022 Middleburg Film Festival and the Best Supporting Actress Award at the 4th North Dakota Awards.

She was also nominated for Best Breakthrough Performance at the 4th DiscussingFilm Critic Awards and for Best Actress in a Supporting Role at the 27th Satellite Awards presented by the International Press Academy.

The Filipina was also recognized at the 57th National Society of Film Critics where she was ranked the third-best supporting actress.

Fellow Pinoy hope that Dolly’s multiple international recognitions will lead her to another historic nomination at the 95th Academy Awards this March.