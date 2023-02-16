Bretman Rock to visit Manila for book signing events

Filipino-American influencer Bretman Rock will return home next month.

Bretman will visit the country to hold a book signing event for his memoir “You’re That Bitch & Other Cute Lessons About Being Unapologetically Yourself.”

The book talks about how Bretman’s childhood in the Philippines, his family, Filipino culture and how being a first-generation immigrant helped shape him into who he is now.

The book signing event will be held on March 4 at SM Megamall in Mandaluyong City and at SM Mall of Asia in Pasay City on March 5.

Bretman Rock is coming to Manila for the launch of his book, 'You’re That Bitch'! Join these book signing events and get a chance to have your book signed! RSVP now: https://t.co/yfHyigCZ2p. See posters for the promo mechanics. #BretmanRock #YoureThatBitch #BalikSayaBalikNBS pic.twitter.com/77tkBzP89R — National Book Store (@nbsalert) February 15, 2023

Only 150 selected individuals will be accommodated during each event.

To get a chance to participate in the book signing, one must purchase a copy of Bretman’s book from National Book Store (physical brand or official online stores) and show the receipt to the registration tables at any of the scheduled book signing events.

Those who will be chosen will be entitled to have their book signed by Bretman and have a photo opportunity with him.

Registration will start at 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. but the book signing event will begin at 4 p.m.

Bretman’s book is available on National Bookstore’s website for P1,595 (hardcover). The bookstore said it would also be available in selected branches soon.

Last month, the Hawaii-based social media personality made an online buzz after he channeled Charo Santos-Concio of “Maalala Mo Kaya” in the promotion of his book.

RELATED: ‘Ma’am Charo is shaking’: Bretman Rock channels MMK host in memoir promotion