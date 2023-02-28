EXO-SC’s Sehun, Chanyeol to hold fanmeet in Manila

It’s confirmed, EXO-SC is coming to the Philippines.
PULP Live World announced that EXO’s sub-unit composed of Oh Sehun and Park Chanyeol will be visiting the country for a fan meet.
RELATED: What is a sub-unit?: Facts about K-pop’s sub-unit and why it is trending
The fancon will be held at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Cubao, Quezon City on May 20.
Here’s an announcement worth a billion views – after 4 years, @weareoneEXO's Sehun and Chanyeol aka EXO-SC comes back to Manila for a blazing-hot FANCON on May 20, 2023, at the @TheBigDome.
More details will be announced soon.#EXOSCinMNL pic.twitter.com/0Pn6zjyqXB
— PULP Live World (@pulpliveworld) February 28, 2023
The price of tickets has yet to be announced.
Filipino EXO-Ls, meanwhile, cannot contain their excitement over this news.
“GINUGILAT NAMAN KAMEEEEE PERO HUY G SOBRA MINE 1 VIP AGAD TAMA,” a Twitter user said.
“EXOL MANILA WAKEUPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPP,” a fan commented.
“NAIIYAK AKO PLS THIS IS IT!!!!!” a social media user wrote.
AYAN NA PO OPO TAMA TAKE MY MONEY pic.twitter.com/c0aLzrsszr
— pia ✿ (@snuyhkeab) February 28, 2023
Prior to the official announcement of PULP Live World, the concert organizer COO Happee Sy-Go teased K-pop fans about a possible EXO show in the Philippines.
RELATED: EXO to visit Philippines? Concert organizer teases K-pop fans
EXO last visited the country in 2019 for EXO PLANET #5 – EXplOration concert.