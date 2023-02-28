EXO-SC’s Sehun, Chanyeol to hold fanmeet in Manila

It’s confirmed, EXO-SC is coming to the Philippines.

PULP Live World announced that EXO’s sub-unit composed of Oh Sehun and Park Chanyeol will be visiting the country for a fan meet.

The fancon will be held at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Cubao, Quezon City on May 20.

Here’s an announcement worth a billion views – after 4 years, @weareoneEXO's Sehun and Chanyeol aka EXO-SC comes back to Manila for a blazing-hot FANCON on May 20, 2023, at the @TheBigDome. More details will be announced soon.#EXOSCinMNL pic.twitter.com/0Pn6zjyqXB — PULP Live World (@pulpliveworld) February 28, 2023

The price of tickets has yet to be announced.

Filipino EXO-Ls, meanwhile, cannot contain their excitement over this news.

“GINUGILAT NAMAN KAMEEEEE PERO HUY G SOBRA MINE 1 VIP AGAD TAMA,” a Twitter user said.

“EXOL MANILA WAKEUPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPP,” a fan commented.

“NAIIYAK AKO PLS THIS IS IT!!!!!” a social media user wrote.

AYAN NA PO OPO TAMA TAKE MY MONEY pic.twitter.com/c0aLzrsszr — pia ✿ (@snuyhkeab) February 28, 2023

Prior to the official announcement of PULP Live World, the concert organizer COO Happee Sy-Go teased K-pop fans about a possible EXO show in the Philippines.

EXO last visited the country in 2019 for EXO PLANET #5 – EXplOration concert.