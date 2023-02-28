EXO-SC’s Sehun, Chanyeol to hold fanmeet in Manila

Photo shows EXO's Sehun and Chanyeol also known as EXO-SC (EXO/Facebook)

It’s confirmed, EXO-SC is coming to the Philippines. 

PULP Live World announced that EXO’s sub-unit composed of Oh Sehun and Park Chanyeol will be visiting the country for a fan meet. 

The fancon will be held at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Cubao, Quezon City on May 20. 

The price of tickets has yet to be announced. 

Filipino EXO-Ls, meanwhile, cannot contain their excitement over this news. 

“GINUGILAT NAMAN KAMEEEEE PERO HUY G SOBRA MINE 1 VIP AGAD TAMA,” a Twitter user said

“EXOL MANILA WAKEUPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPP,” a fan commented

“NAIIYAK AKO PLS THIS IS IT!!!!!” a social media user wrote

Prior to the official announcement of PULP Live World, the concert organizer COO Happee Sy-Go teased K-pop fans about a possible EXO show in the Philippines. 

EXO last visited the country in 2019 for EXO PLANET #5 – EXplOration concert. 

