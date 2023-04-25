No fuss: Carinderia flexes as Rabiya Mateo celebrates monthsary with beau

“Sino tayo para mag-arte?”

This was what a Sampaloc-based carinderia quipped after celebrity couple Rabiya Mateo and Jeric Gonzales celebrated their monthsary in the humble eating establishment last Friday.

Tenyang’s, a carinderia near España Boulevard in Manila, commented on a report featuring the couple and how they marked their monthly anniversary as lovers.

“Si [Miss Universe 2020 semifinalist] Rabiya Mateo, sa Tenyang’s nag-celebrate ng monthsary, sino tayo para mag-arti, ati? Charot!” it wrote on a Facebook post last April 22 with emojis of a laughing-with-tears and kissing faces.

“Salamat po ulit!! Open every day!” the carinderia added.

It also reposted a TikTok clip shared by the Miss Universe 2020 semifinalist on April 21.

“Happy Monthsary, MU Rabiya Mateo [and] Sir Jeric Gonzales. Maraming salamat po sa walang sawang pagsuporta,” Tenyang’s said.

Rabiya’s video showed her and her beau eating at their “favorite carinderia” near España Boulevard.

According to her, they ate lugaw (rice porridge), pares (braised beef with soup), lumpia (Filipino spring roll), and tokwa’t baboy (tofu and pork).

“Guys, sobrang sarap ng carinderia dito, super sulit ng pera niyo. Kami, nagastos lang yata namin is P177, at kita niyo naman guys, busog na busog kami. Enjoy na enjoy kami sa pagkain,” the Kapuso actress said in the video.

“Kaya totoo talaga ‘yung sinasabi nila, guys — na simple things can be special when you have the right person in your life. Choose love!” she added.

Her TikTok clip has earned 92,600 hearts, almost 500 comments, over 400 shares, and 1.2 million views so far.

The couple confirmed that they were dating in March 2022.

Months later, they unfollowed each other on Instagram.

By February 2023, Jeric posted a belated Valentine’s Day greeting to the former beauty queen.

‘Story time’

In an older Facebook post, Tenyang’s revealed that its staff was surprised to learn that Rabiya and Jeric had eaten in the carinderia.

“Story time: Minsan sa sobrang busy sa Tenyang’s, hindi na namin natatandaan o nakikilala ang iba sa customer namin. Nagulat na lang kami nag-pa-picture na ‘yung ibang customers, ARTISTA PALA,” it said on April 13.

“At hindi pala ito ang unang kain nila sa Tenyang’s. Nakakatuwa, artista ang dumadayo sa amin. Thank you, [Miss Universe 2020 semifinalist] Rabiya Mateo and Sir Jeric Gonzales. Very humble and beautiful people. God bless you both, always,” the carinderia added.

It also shared old Instagram Stories of the couple enjoying their time at the eating establishment.

Tenyang’s is located along P. Florentino Street in Sampaloc, Manila.