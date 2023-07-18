‘Feel the Ken-rgy’: Ryan Gosling’s Ken stars in own music video

We’ve all been seeing Oscar-winning actress Margot Robbie as the iconic fashion doll in viral teasers ahead of the “Barbie” movie.

But have you seen her equally award-winning co-star?

Oscar-winning actor Ryan Gosling is playing Ken, Barbie’s companion in the upcoming fantasy-comedy film directed by another Oscar-winning figure, filmmaker Greta Gerwig.

In the movie’s posters and other promotional materials, Ken is always billed as “He’s just Ken,” while Barbie owns the iconic “She’s everything” line.

Her male counterpart is given a chance to own the scene through a music video that displays Ken’s singing talent and his innermost thoughts, from being second fiddle to having unrequited love.

“Feel the Ken-rgy,” movie distributor Warner Bros. Pictures said on a Facebook post featuring the exclusive video.

Here are the lyrics of “Just Ken“:

Doesn’t seem to matter what I do

I’m always number two

No one knows how hard I’ve tried

Oh, oh, I

I have feelings that I can’t explain

Driving me insane

All my life been so polite

‘Cause I’m just Ken

Anywhere else I’d be a ten

Is it my destiny to live and die

A life of blonde fragility

I’m just Ken

Where I see love she sees a friend

What will it take for her

To see the man behind the tan

And fight for me

I’m just Ken and I’m enough

And I’m great at doing stuff

So, hey, check me out

Yeah I’m just Ken

Baby, I’m just Ken

Filipino fans also have the chance to learn the moves to the movie’s official soundtrack by attending a Barbie-themed dance blowout party on July 20 at the Studio Dance Club in Makati City.

“Barbie” is set to premiere in Philippine theaters on July 19, Wednesday.

The highly anticipated movie has been rated PG without cuts by the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board.

It has also been granted permits for exhibition without cuts in other Asian countries such as Taiwan, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, and South Korea.

Its synopsis reads: “To live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on existential crisis. Or you’re a Ken.”

