Australian artist BIRDEE 王煒 ready for Manila tour

Australia-based recording artist BIRDEE 王煒 is in Manila for the first leg of her Southeast Asian tour.

Coming from Asian descent, BIRDEE 王煒 takes special excitement in visiting Southeast Asia.

“Coming from an Asian background with my mom being Malaysian-Chinese, I feel like I’m able to reach people who are part of my culture and who I can connect with and resonate with,” she said.

For her “On My Own” Asian tour, BIRDEE 王煒 will be performing in Manila, Jakarta and Singapore to promote “Best Mistake I Never Made,” her new single inspired by a past relationship.

The alt-pop artist said that she wants to connect with her Filipino audience through her songs.

“I want people, when they come and see me, to feel inspired and to feel like they can chase whatever dreams and hopes they have in their life,” she said. “I want them to feel loved and to know that they’re not alone.”

Making music

As a budding artist, BIRDEE 王煒 is firm on what she and her music stands for.

“I want BIRDEE 王煒’s identity to be known as an artist who just wants to spread love, goodness, understanding and connection to all kinds of people no matter what race or gender or sex or anything like that,” she said.

Being a singer-storyteller, BIRDEE 王煒 considers authenticity her top priority. She said she finds no struggle in balancing commerciality and authenticity.

“I’m very strong about making what is true and authentic to me,” she said. “Luckily, the music that I put out so far is appealing commercially to people, so that’s a bonus.”

The singer said she takes inspiration from other artists like Jorja Smith, Lana del Rey, Billy Martin and Kanye West for her music.

When asked about which Filipino artist she wants to collaborate with, BIRDEE 王煒 named Filipino R&B musical artist Denise Julia.

BIRDEE 王煒 will perform in Manila on August 10 at Usok Bar & Grill, August 11 at Venice Grand Canal Mall and August 12 at Lucky Chinatown Mall.