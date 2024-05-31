Pinoy pop fans delighted by SB19, BINI, Sunkissed Lola, Flow G, Puregold music video collab

Four of the country’s well-loved musical acts collaborated with retail company Puregold for a music video.

On May 25, SB19, BINI, SunKissed Lola, Flow G and Puregold released the music video titled “Nasa Atin ang Panalo.” The song can also be enjoyed on streaming platforms like Spotify.

The new music video for “Nasa Atin ang Panalo” shows all four acts together singing and dancing along in a stylized Puregold store. They showcased their diverse talents: harmonizing, dancing to exciting choreography, playing instrumental solos, or, in the case of Flow G, writing and rapping their own verses.

The MV also featured everyday shoppers and store staff who keep the grocery chain a success as the song aims to celebrate the people of Puregold. The brand’s mascot Aling Puring also makes an appearance, jamming with the four mega acts.

The retail company said the song also captures the “panalo” or winner spirit, defining its brand’s history in the retail business as well as the stories of the artists involved in creating it.

“SunKissed Lola’s relentless ascent in the industry affirms their commitment to turning dreams into reality. BINI’s growth and coming-of-age narrative serves as a reminder of the profound value of transformation and evolution over time. Flow G’s unwavering determination in the face of constant obstacles demonstrates his resilience and resolve to forge ahead. SB19’s journey, filled with triumphs and trials, is a powerful example of the ability to bounce back and confront each new day,” Puregold said.

The release of the MV and the songs came weeks after the retail company hinted the artists they are collaborating with on their social media platforms.

Vincent Co, president of Puregold Price Club Inc. said the OPM collaboration is a way to share their brand’s message.

“These four artists are the powerhouse acts in Philippine music today. Collaborating with them is an excellent opportunity to reinforce Puregold’s brand message,” Co said.

“Puregold proudly celebrates their achievements and is dedicated to continuously uplifting Filipino talent. And as we look forward to our 500th store milestone, it’s a privilege to have these artists produce a song that authentically represents our core values,” he added.

OPM fans were delighted by the collaboration among the four artists. They thanked the brand for including their music idols.

“Thank you Puregold for trusting Bini,” a YouTube user said.

“Thank you Ninang at kumpleto na ang Mahalima. Kayo ang panalo talaga at nagawa niyo etong collab,” another commented.

Aside from the new track and MV, the four artists also teased solo tracks that will soon drop with Puregold in the coming weeks.

The retail firm said the new song will dive further into the artists’ individual qualities that have allowed them to reach their ‘always panalo’ dreams.”

Fans were advised to get updated about these developments on the brand’s social media accounts.

Puregold has delved into entertainment and has previously released series on social media, which they call “retailtainment” production. — Rosette Adel

