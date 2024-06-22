BLACKPINK Rosé named new face of sportswear brand

Korean-New Zealand K-pop star, Rosé, a member of one of the best-selling girl groups of all time, BLACKPINK, has been announced as the new global ambassador of sportswear brand Puma.

The German brand that designs and manufactures athletic and casual footwear, apparel and accessors announce its partnership with the South Korean artist on Thursday.

Through this partnership, the brand said Rosé is expected to “bring her vision, voice and unique insights to amplify PUMA’s catalog of iconic silhouettes and supporting the ‘Rewrite the Classics’ program, which celebrates PUMA’s most timeless franchises, bringing them into a new generation.”

Maria Valdes, chief product officer for the brand, said that they are delighted to welcome Rosé as one of their global ambassadors and anticipate the accomplishments they will achieve in this collaboration

“Rosé’s remarkable influence on music, fashion, and culture globally are such an inspiration. We are thrilled to embark on this journey with her, where she will play a diverse role, leveraging her knowledge and vision to help us redefine our classic space. Her unique perspective will be instrumental in amplifying PUMA’s ‘Rewrite the Classics’ program highlighting franchises like Palermo, Speedcat, amongst others,” Valdes said.

The South Korean star is likewise elated for her new role.

“I am so excited to join the PUMA family. I cannot wait for my fans to join my next chapter with PUMA,” Rosé said.

She kicked off the brand collab wearing the classic Palermo, styling the iconic low-top in her own way.

Rosé joins the brand’s sportstyle ambassadors who have had a “transformative impact” including Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, Dua Lipa and Skepta.

Aside from her BLACKPINK affiliation, Rosé debut her album “R” in 2021 with a lead single “On the Ground,” which broke the record for the most-viewed music video in the first 24 hours on YouTube by a solo K-pop artist.

The K-pop artist also won the Hanteo Music Award, and a Mnet Asian Music Award, was the first artist to top the Billboard Global 200 as a soloist and as part of a group.

Rosé made headlines this week after she officially signed a new management deal with The Black Label, headed by BLACKPINK’s longtime producer Teddy Park. — Rosette Adel