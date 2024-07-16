‘Open secret?’: Willie Revillame’s Coco Martin, Julia Montes ‘kids’ remark earns buzz

Television host Willie Revillame got Filipinos talking when he gave a shoutout to celebrity couple Coco Martin and Julia Montes and their “kids.”

The TV personality on Sunday had the premiere of his new variety show “Wil to Win” on TV5, marking his television comeback after bidding farewell to GMA’s “Wowowin” last year.

Among the celebrities who congratulated Willie on his onscreen comeback was Coco, who appeared in a video message.

“I like your bangs, ha. Maganda ng bangs ni Tanggol ngayon,” Willie responded, referring to the actor’s character in his drama-action series “FPJ’s Batang Quiapo.”

“Coco, salamat ha. Mabait, sobrang bait nitong si Coco Martin. Coco, Julia, at ‘yung mga anak niyo, pamilya mo, salamat, Coco. Nung time noong Holy Week, magkasama tayo,” the TV host added.

There was a moment when he briefly paused after saying “anak niyo” before continuing with his words.

“Sana dumating ang time na maging guest mo ko sa ‘Batang Quiapo.’ Bibigyan na lang kita ng jacket!” Willie said.

Willie’s remark has gone viral on social media as Filipinos caught his usage of “mga anak niyo” or the couple’s “children.”

“Koya Wil, [‘yung] friend mong snitch,” an online user commented.

“Hindi nasama si Kuya Will sa seminar,” another Pinoy quipped.

“Hard launch ng anak ng iba, ang saya, haha,” wrote a different user.

Meanwhile, others believed that Willie was right.

“Open secret naman ‘yan, sus,” an online user commented.

“MATAGAL na namin alam,” another Filipino wrote.

“Bilang fans, alam [na namin tatlo] na anak nila,” a different user said.

“[Tagal-tagal nang] may anak sila, nadagdagan pa nga ng [isa] pa. [Sabi] nga ni Cristy Fermin, [dalawa] anak [nila], boy [and] girl,” another Pinoy claimed.

In 2023, Coco confirmed his 12-year relationship with Julia, whom he first worked with in the 2012 drama series “Walang Hanggan.”

During the show’s duration, the actor was 30 years old, while Julia was 17 when it ended.

In 2019, rumors circulated that Julia had given birth and that Coco was the supposed father.

In 2020, some social media users spotted a feeding bottle on Coco’s kitchen counter after posting a picture of himself on Instagram.

The couple is still mum on whether or not they have kids.