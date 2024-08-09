‘Dodged Manila traffic but not rain’: R’Bonney Gabriel experiences rainy motorcycle ride

Miss Universe 2022 R’Bonney Gabriel had a full Filipino experience while commuting via motorcycle taxi when she traveled while raining.

The Filipino-American beauty queen on August 7 posted a video of her riding a motorcycle with a raincoat and captioned it with the following:

“It was this or sit in the car for 3 [three] hours.”

It was accompanied by emojis of a loudly crying face, a motorcycle, and a water drop.

The video was also edited with background music featuring Natasha Bedingfield’s “Unwritten” which has the following lyrics: “Feel the rain on your skin.”

R’Bonney’s video has reached over 28,000 likes on Instagram so far.

It was also posted on her TikTok account, which has amassed 119,600 views.

“Dodged Manila traffic but not the rain,” she wrote with a loudly crying emoji.

The half-Pinay also included text within the video that reads: “When you wanted the full bike ride experience but didn’t know that included an outdoor shower.”

The fashion designer also shared another clip stating her awareness that her “style” might be affected because of her raincoat.

“Riding a bike in the rain… RIP to my style,” she wrote.

While R’Bonney appeared to enjoy riding a motorcycle while raining, some Filipinos expressed concern over her safety and told her to keep safe as they observed lightning in her video.

“R’Bonney, why!!!! Lol, you could have booked a car ride! (grinning face emoji) Stay safe! Pls. don’t Angkas again when it’s about to rain or the sky [is] red or all gray, no stars… it’s a sign it’s going to rain,” a user wrote.

“Miss R’Bonney, stay safe po sa ulan,” another Pinoy commented.

“That rain [plus] lightning! Keep safe, queen,” wrote a different user with a heart emoticon.

R’Bonney previously shared that she hailed a motorcycle taxi since she does not want to spend hours stuck in traffic inside a car.

She found the commute experience eye-opening as she shared her observations of motorists failing to follow lane markings and intersections with no traffic lights.

The Fil-Am, whose father hails from Malate, Manila, has been in the Philippines since April.

