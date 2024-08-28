‘Tanong ko, sagot ko’: Bianca Gonzalez laments SLEX flood experience

Television host Bianca Gonzalez posted about the flooding she experienced while traversing the South Luzon Expressway (SLEX) on Sunday.

The TV presenter on August 25 replied to a post on the account of the SLEX on the X (formerly Twitter) platform, which posted a traffic update about certain parts of the expressway.

SLEX reported about the traffic volume on the northbound and southbound lanes of the expressway, particularly in the areas of Southwoods and the Bilibid area.

Bianca took this as an opportunity to ask about the standstill traffic.

“May aksidente po ba or may baha kaya hindi gumagalaw? Salamat po,” she wrote as a response to a post of the SLEX account.

After more than an hour, Bianca responded to her own question.

“Tanong ko, sagot ko.. taken at 2:45 p.m., one to two lanes passable on both SB [south bound] and NB [north bound] on SLEX in the area of MCX/Susana Heights due to the flood,” she wrote, posting a picture for reference.

MCX refers to Muntinlupa–Cavite Expressway.

Some online users sympathized with her and said that the SLEX management should be able to provide updates on social media “immediately.”

“@OfficialSLEXshould be able to provide updates agad-agad eh. Kaso hindi naman iyon ang priority nila,” a Filipino commented.

“Ang tindi. Ito [‘yung] dapat nag-u-update sila dito sa X, but they will only say kung gaano kahaba ang traffic. Pero ‘yung cause, nada. Tsk tsk,” another user wrote.

Another Filipino suggested that Bianca check the “SLEX traffic” on Facebook.

“[Andoon ‘yung] mga nag-po-post ng baha sa SLEX po,” a user commented.

There is a public Facebook group named “SLEX Traffic” in which members post traffic updates and their experiences while traversing the expressway.

However, it is not officially affiliated with the SLEX management.

The SLEX management has an account on the X platform with the username @OfficialSLEX, which posts traffic updates, as well as advisories, to motorists.

A cursory look on its X account reveals the account does not appear to respond to queries from travelers actively.

Meanwhile, reports said that heavy rainfall on Sunday caused flooding on some parts of the expressway.

State weather bureau PAGASA previously said it expected the southwest monsoon, locally known as “habagat,” to bring rains in parts of the country on August 25.

It added that Metro Manila could experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to localized thunderstorms.

PAGASA also warned before that the thunderstorms could bring flash floods or landslides in the affected areas.