Barbie Almalbis’ new music era continues with ‘homeostasis’ release

Singer-songwriter Barbie Almalbis has returned with fresh music titled “homeostasis”, the second single off her upcoming fifth album that will be released by the end of the year.

After her comeback single “Desperate Hours” in July, Barbie continued to mark her new music era with her latest single. She said she penned her frustrations into art in her new song after a challenging phase in her life.

“Homeostasis was giving me hope that [every day] my body is going to adapt, I’d feel less and less terrible in time because it has that built-in function,” she said.

The track, named after a biological term that illustrates a body’s regulating process as a way to adjust to changing external conditions, merges Barbie’s confessional and poetic lyrics with edgy art-rock production.

“I’m no scientist, so I’m using this concept very loosely and explaining it in the simple way I understand it,” Barbie said.

“It’s the process by which our body always returns to equilibrium, a balanced state, like how we involuntarily sweat when we’re too hot and shiver when we’re too cold.”

The singer-songwriter said she felt powerless to change her situation and decided to create a song that captured what she was going through.

“It’s the same with emotions: our body doesn’t want us to stay too ecstatic or too sad; it tries to bring us back to a steady state,” she added.

Arranged and produced by Nick Lazaro of Eclectic Kiss with Barbie’s brother-in-law and bandmate Karel Honasan writing the instrumental parts, the song blends dance and synth-pop elements with aggressive guitar riffs.

“I love how Nick was able to do it this way, where the rock and edgy sound is more present; it kind of sounds closer to how we play these songs live too,” Barbie said.

“Homeostasis”, released last August 23, can now be streamed on all digital music platforms worldwide.