Drag fans gush over Mama Pao’s lethal ‘face card’ on ‘Drag Race Philippines’

As the latest season of “Drag Race Philippines” unfolds, its host, Mama Pao or Paolo Ballesteros continues to prove that she is “mother”.

Her look on Season 3, episode 4 of the reality show convinced many Filipinos online that she has always been the rightful host of the successful franchise.

Pinoys online raved about Paolo’s mug, even comparing her makeup look to Barbie and some celebrities.

“Angelina Jolie kalookalike,” a user on X (formerly Twitter) wrote.

“Parang hawig ni Blythe ni MAMA PAO,” another user said.

“Angelina Jolie x Max Collins,” a different Filipino said.

With the looks that Mama Pao is serving, some hailed this season as her redemption arc.

In the previous season, there controversy about her wardrobe budget brewed due to alleged restriction on its creative execution.

Filipino users also praised the fact that Mama Pao designed most of her gowns.

“The talent jumped out 🤩, an online user replied.

“Omg, love all of them, walang tapon!” another said.

“All of her lewks this season… call me OA pero it’s the best runway yet,” an X user wrote.

Fans also liked the signature red hair Mama Pao rocked this season.

“The red hair is here to stay and slay 🔥,” an Instagram user commented on his post.

“Mama Pao’s new hair signature color is divine,” another user said.

Paolo has worked with Filipino designers Ken Batino and Jevin Salaysay so far in this season.

The season 3 of “Drag Race Philippines” premiered on August 7 on HBO Go and Wow Presents Plus.