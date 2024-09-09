‘Lavender Fields’ producer lauds Maricel Soriano’s attitude on set

A producer of ABS-CBN’s new drama-thriller “Lavender Fields” shared a behind-the-scenes moment with “Diamond Star” Maricel Soriano who arrived at the set more than an hour early.

Dreamscape Entertainment executive producer Hazel Parfan posted an encounter with the veteran actress, who she said arrived on their set at 9:30 a.m. despite having a 10:45 a.m. call time.

She also said Maricel was already made up at that time.

“No aircon tent in our [first] location,” Hazel said in a Facebook post on Monday, September 9.

In production shoots, actors and the crew have tents that can protect them from elements of the weather as they work on site.

Hazel then shared the actress’ response to the situation.

“‘No problem… okay lang ako dito sa tabi with electric fan,'” Maricel reportedly said.

“Our Diamond Star,” the producer said in her post with emojis of sparkles and a diamond.

“Meet ASTER FIELDS,” Hazel added, referring to Maricel’s character in the series.

Aster Fields is described as an affluent woman who will look after Jasmine Flores — the titular character played by Jodi Sta. Maria — and help her in her vengeful pursuits.

Hazel’s post included a photo of Maricel on her mobile phone.

The producer’s post reached a social media account giving Kapamilya-related updates.

“Sana tularan ng mga bagets,” KPex said, sharing a screengrab of Hazel’s post.

Despite only airing its pilot episode last week, “Lavender Fields” has already reached the top spot of Netflix Philippines’ Top 10 TV Shows and has become one of the most liked shows on the streaming platform.

The first episode also gained multiple topics on the X (formerly Twitter) platform, including “#LavenderFields,” “#LavenderFieldsAngUnangTagpo,” “Jodi Sta. Maria,” “Janine Gutierrez,” “Jodi as Jasmin Flores,” and “Jasmin Flores.”

Its premise on Netflix is as follows:

“Jasmin loved her idyllic life in her mountain town, but a brush with a criminal empire took it all away. Now she’s out for revenge with a new identity.”

Meanwhile, Maricel is known for her intense acting style and versatility.

The multi-awarded actress has played several leading dramatic and comedic roles in various films and television shows since her entrance to showbiz in the ’70s.