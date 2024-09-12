TIFF 2024: Jolie, Hayek bring Hollywood dazzle to Toronto at ‘Without Blood’ debut

Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek sent movie fans into a frenzy at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sunday when the two megastars walked the red carpet for “Without Blood,” a parable about the cycle of violence, revenge and memory.

The movie, which is Jolie’s fifth credit as director, explores the horrors of war through an encounter between a victim and perpetrator long afterwards.

As her leading lady, Jolie cast Hayek, a close friend. Demian Bichir, who like Hayek starred in Mexican telenovelas before appearing in Hollywood productions, plays her counterpart in Jolie’s meditation on the impact of war.

Jolie and Hayek developed a close bond when they both appeared in Marvel Studios’ “Eternals,” a 2021 action fantasy, and their friendship has endured.

“It’s an incredible year for Angie,” said Hayek about Jolie, who made waves at the Venice Film Festival last month with her performance as legendary opera singer Maria Callas in Pablo Larrain’s “Maria”.

“Without Blood” – adapted for the screen by Jolie from Italian author Alessandro Baricco’s novel of the same name – is set in the aftermath of an unidentified conflict.

Written, directed and produced by Jolie, and shot at Rome’s Cinecitta Studios, most of the film takes place in a single room, punctuated by flashback scenes.

Bichir, who was nominated for an Academy Award as “Best Actor” for his role in 2011’s “A Better Life,” said “Without Blood,” was one of the most difficult roles he had ever played.

“Now that I’ve seen the film completely, it’s a beautiful piece of art,” he said, and to have been able to witness Salma’s development as an artist and the way she has become better and better and better at her craft in every project.”

Hayek, who began her acting career more than 30 years ago starring in the Mexican telenovela “Teresa,” is perhaps best known for playing the Mexican painter Frida Kahlo in 2002’s “Frida.” More recently she appeared in “House of Gucci” (2021) and “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” (2022).

A general release date for “Without Blood” has yet to be confirmed. Fremantle will handle the distribution.

—Reporting by Divya Rajagopal, writing by Omar Younis, editing by Sandra Maler