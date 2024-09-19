‘Another mother’: Bea Binene hangs out with Robredo in Naga City

Actress Bea Binene met with former vice president Leni Robredo whom she considered her “another mother.”

The “Safe Skies, Archer” actress posted pictures of her hanging out with the Angat Buhay NGO chairperson and the latter’s daughters, Aika Robredo and Jillian Robredo.

Bea met with Leni when the actress went to Naga City, the latter’s hometown.

“Not leaving Naga without seeing you, @lenirobredo,” she wrote on Instagram on Tuesday, September 17, tagging the former vice president’s personal account.

“Thank you for lunch and for making time despite your veeery busy schedule. Huhu. Always see [sic] nice to catch up, even though we don’t see each other that much. Happy I got to see more of Naga, that you love and care for,” Bea said.

She then shared admiration for Leni’s character as someone who has been with the lawyer since 2016.

“Ever since I volunteered way back 2016 until now, I still get starstruck and kilig whenever we see each other,” the actress said.

Bea was among the celebrities who supported Leni’s vice-presidential candidacy in the 2016 elections.

“Ever humble, ever maaasahan, always a text away, and it always feels like I’ve found another mother in you,” she wrote with a face-holding-back-tears emoji.

“Love you always! You know the rest,” the actress concluded with a sparkling heart emoji.

Her post was recognized by Aika, who commented a series of sparkling heart emojis.

Bea voted for the first time in 2016 and chose Leni.

At that time, Bea said she had done her own research to learn about the candidates running in the national elections.

The actress also bared of meeting Leni during that period, whom she described as “very down-to-earth” and “gentle” or “malumanay.”