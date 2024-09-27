EJ Obiena stuns with sleek look in Vogue Threads at Paris Fashion Week

“Speedsuit not allowed.”

Asia’s top pole vaulter EJ Obiena impressed fans with his stylish aura as he attended the Vogue Threads in Paris, France.

Vogue Threads is an exhibition by Vogue Philippines during Paris Fashion Week which features the masterpieces of established and emerging Filipino artists and designers.

The athlete and his girlfriend, German athlete Caroline Joyeux, were among the personalities who graced the glamorous event.

EJ previously reshared some of his editorial shoots for Vogue Philippines and vowed to “wear something different” than his “usual” athlete wear.

“‘Paris Fashion Week Aura,'” he said on Facebook on Monday, September 23.

“Will try to wear something different than my usual. My speedsuit not allowed in their dress code,” the athlete quipped with a grinning-with-sweat emoji.

A speed suit is an exercise attire that fits like a one-piece suit designed for aerodynamics that is suitable for sports training and competitions.

EJ later shared the results of his promise on Thursday, September 26, when he posted pictures of him at the Vogue Threads with his girlfriend.

The athlete wore a sleek white co-ord with a blue blazer.

His look impressed supporters, who shared their amazement in the comments section.

“Looking fabulous,” a Facebook user wrote with a smiling face emoji.

“Love his pants, hehehe,” another user commented.

“Simple but classy!” complimented another Facebook user.

Paris Fashion Week is where fashion heavyweights like Chanel, Dior, and Yves Saint Laurent exhibit their collections.