Filipino fans grieve loss of Liam Payne

Filipino fans mourn the passing of former boy band One Direction member Liam Payne, who died on Wednesday, October 16, after falling from the third-floor room balcony of a Buenos Aires hotel. He was 31.

READ: One Direction singer Liam Payne dead after falling from Buenos Aires balcony

According to the Argentine police, they were called to the Casa Sur hotel in the city’s Palermo neighborhood following a report about an “aggressive man who could be under the effects of drugs and alcohol.”

“Liam James Payne, composer and guitarist, former member of the band One Direction, died today after falling from the third floor of a hotel,” the police statement read.

Liam Payne Philippines, a Filipino fan account group dedicated to the British singer, said they have a hard time processing the loss of the musician.

“Please know that you’re not alone and our DMs are open if you want to talk or just want a safe space where you need someone to listen. Take care of yourselves ❤️,” user @LIAMPHL said on X (formerly Twitter).

We’re still having trouble processing everything 😭 In the mean time, please know that you’re not alone and our DMs are open if you want to talk or just want a safe space where you need someone to listen. Take care of yourselves ❤️ — Liam Payne Philippines 🕊️ (@LIAMPHL) October 17, 2024

In their tribute, the group said the singer brought them “joy, strength, and many memories.”

“Liam, your music and your heart have touched fans all over the world. You will forever be in our hearts, and your legacy will live on through every song memory you gave us,” it added.

Today, we say goodbye to a man that brought us joy, strength, and so many memories. Liam, your music and your heart have touched fans all over the world. You will forever be in our hearts, and your legacy will live on through every song memory you gave us. Rest easy, Payno. 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/kjfoAzFiFL — Liam Payne Philippines 🕊️ (@LIAMPHL) October 17, 2024

Some fans are reminiscing about the boy band One Direction’s songs as a way to pay tribute to the singer, reflecting on the tracks’ lyrics.

“Liam’s lines in One Direction songs that hit harder now. ‘It’s a long way down…’ ‘Who’s gonna be the first to say goodbye…’ ‘It seems to me that when I die, these words won’t be written on my stone,’” a Facebook user said.

“It seems to me that when I die, these words will be written on my stone. (Liam Payne) Story of my life,” another Facebook user wrote.

The musician rose to global fame as part of the now-disbanded pop band One Direction, including Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson.

The boy band started its career by finishing third on the British version of The X Factor in 2010 but disbanded in 2016 when its members embarked on their solo careers.